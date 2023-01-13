Home Health My 27-year-old daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer after the third dose of the Covid vaccine. Can there be correlation?
My 27-year-old daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer after the third dose of the Covid vaccine. Can there be correlation?

My 27-year-old daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer after the third dose of the Covid vaccine. Can there be correlation?

At the moment, no correlation between vaccinations and the onset of breast cancer has been highlighted. Given the young age of onset, a consultation with a geneticist at a Breast Unit is strongly recommended who will be able to indicate whether to carry out the genetic test: since the tumor has arisen before the age of 40, an age group in which tumors at the breasts are caused by genetic alteration.

Send your questions to [email protected]

*Andrea Sagona is a gynecologist specialist and breast surgeon at the Breast Unit of the Humanitas Cancer Center in Rozzano

