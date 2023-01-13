At the moment, no correlation between vaccinations and the onset of breast cancer has been highlighted. Given the young age of onset, a consultation with a geneticist at a Breast Unit is strongly recommended who will be able to indicate whether to carry out the genetic test: since the tumor has arisen before the age of 40, an age group in which tumors at the breasts are caused by genetic alteration.

*Andrea Sagona is a gynecologist specialist and breast surgeon at the Breast Unit of the Humanitas Cancer Center in Rozzano