Told on Mumsnet and reprized on the DailyMail, the light-hearted issue gave rise to a long series of comments

The amount of stories told on social media is nothing short of disarming dealing with very light topics, capable of generating debate. This time the Daily Mail reports one sighted on Mums net, a hugely popular British parenting platform. A woman who has not revealed her name she said she made the decision to leave her boyfriend for a rather strange reason: “He was always drinking soda.” Not only. “He couldn’t hear about vegetables and healthy foods but he was always on the lookout for sweets, as a teenager despite being almost 40 years old“. The woman asked the users of the platform if her choice to leave her partner after five months had been excessive: “I have mild obsessive compulsive disorder – she added – and I wonder if it was me who exaggerated the situation out of all proportionAnd. If I had to explain why, I couldn’t do it, but this way of behaving seemed extremely embarrassing to me”. How did the commentators react? “If it bothered you, better stop now, at the beginning of the story”, “It could only get worse as time went on”, “I don’t want to imagine her teeth if it continues like this”. But also: “I have no problem with what the people around me eat or drink. If anything, I have it with respect to those who write a post like this“.