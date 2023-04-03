Billy Ball never wanted to share this story. Then he felt compelled to do it.

In early January, her 6-year-old son Jackson died in an accident at home, doctors say for a rare condition that unexpectedly struck the child and knocked him unconscious. Paramedics revived him “but it was too late to save his head. Of course, I could hold his hand and look at the small birthmark on it, comb his hair and call him, say his name, but he didn’t give any sign of life », writes the father in the American newspaper The Atlantic.

Imagine the tsunami of grief that engulfed Ball and his family. Jackson was fine. He played peacefully with the two older sisters. The Christmas holidays had just ended, when «the deepest, most excruciating and desperate agony overwhelmed us. I can’t think of anything worse.” A few days after the death of his son, Ball posted on Twitter two lines to remember that a fundraiser had been opened in his name to fund an art project at the school she was attending, a class she was very fond of.

The first notification.

Then the second.

Then the tenth, the hundredth up, in a few days, to clog his phone by thousands comments accusing him of killing her baby. A bunch of extremists no-vax targeted Ball and his family blaming them for vaccinating Jackson against Covid and thus causing his death.

Hopelessly nothing of the story of the little one, nothing of what had happened: literally, thousands of people attacked a man, a father, via social media in the most difficult days of his lifea. “There were those who first offered me condolences and then asked me if I didn’t feel guilty for what I had done. There were those who made fun of us and those who accused us violently,” writes Ball.

The messages were so many that he had to give his social profiles to friends to manage who – while he was organizing the funeral of his youngest son with his wife – answered or reported the posts of accusations to the various Facebook and Twitter, never intervened to stop the wave of meaningless insults.

On the contrary. An inexplicable thing happened on Facebook: «One day these no-vaxes started writing under an old post of mine that I was a killer». Ball reported everything to social media support and received a message telling him that the comment did not violate the “Community Standards”. Hence, no-vax extremist users were neither blocked nor their posts deleted.

Ball is a journalist and is the director of the Cardinal and Piit is, a newspaper from North Carolina, USA. After what happened to him, he realized that many other people like him, struck by sudden mourning, also had to face the violent aggression via social media from these extremists keyboard-wielding and often spreading fake news. It doesn’t just happen in the United States. The power of these groups overwhelms men and women all over the world who have lost children, parents, fills the web with disinformation, but also has the strength to influence politics (think of the story of the former New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern).

It seems that some no-vax groups “work” with a precise method. The American newspaper Business Insider reports that in some cases, like vultures, they search the web for the words “death” and “sudden”. When they identify their next victim they lash out with all their might possible violence. Thus, to the pain of the loss of a loved one is added the storm of gratuitous, unfounded, aggressive and dangerous insults. Without any protection, nor defense, coming from social networks which, in these cases, risk becoming a land without rules.

His story of despair and injustice, Ball would never have told if it had been an anomaly, if his were a single case. She never would have thought that she could become the opening of the The Atlantic, one of the world‘s leading newspapers. “But realizing I wasn’t alone, I thought, ‘We have to say what’s happening, and we have to say it out loud.'”

Ball and his wife have decided to donate little Jackson’s organs, saving the lives of four other children and together they are convinced that they have no doubts: vaccinating their children was a right and loving choice.