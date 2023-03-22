Claudia Pandolfi told herself to Beasts in the episode of 21 March. To Francesca Fagnani he told of her life, of how she experiences success and of that flash marriage with Massimiliano Virgilii: “Marriage was my problem, I found myself married but I had no intention of wanting to do it, that was the best beast”.

Claudia Pandolfi is the guest of the last episode of Beasts aired tonight on Tuesday 21 March 2023 on Rai2. The actress told the television audience and Francesca Fagnani of having had an affair with a woman in the past, then her comment on sex scenes in movies: “They are superfluous at the end of the story, in “When the night” by Cristina Comencini the sex scene could have lasted even a quarter of an hour less”. She once turned down a part offered to her by Tinto Brass: “I turned down a film with Tinto Brass, closed the script. I didn’t feel like it, but it was a fun lunch.”

“What a beast do I feel? A fracchia”

To Fagnani’s question “what beast do you feel?“, Pandolfi replied: “A fracchia, and I say this because, not only was it the first film I saw at the cinema, then there is a great misunderstanding. They mistake it for another: I wasn’t understood”. “I’m a bit crazy, even contradictory. I’m unpredictable. When I was young, I caused damage, now I’ve calmed down. I am the bearer of good humour” has continued. “I’m cynical when I act abrupt, I don’t look at anything. I always have a sharp gaze on things, I was raised on bread and swearing. At home, swearing is part of the lexicon“. On the Police District: “I said I saved him because I held the flag high“. “During a school change I happened to be an actress, so I did 4 years in 1″ – he said about his adolescence – “I won Acqualand, it was a bit of a competition like this. The victory was a surprise. The career didn’t interest me, I wanted to be a gymnast“.

The first times on the set: “I was a bitch with Giulio Scarpati”

“I couldn’t handle the success when it came” were the words of Pandolfi in telling of her first times on the set and the success that immediately overwhelmed her: “People wrote about me, I was reserved, there were so many expectations. I didn’t want to be under that light, then I withdrew. I began to understand that the trade was opening up, but it was enough to evade the rest. I still don’t like it the popularity“. To Francesca Fagnani’s question about a past statement of hers, she replied: “In Un Medico in Famiglia there is a scene in which Giulio Scarpati joins me on the plane, I told him I love you too bad. There I was a bitch in my opinion”. Today she feels like a “capable, not good” actress:

I’m good when the director is good. With Virzì I felt very good, with many others as well. Giulia Bevilacqua is better than me. As an actress I’m 8, I reward the commitment.

When asked why they discarded her after auditioning: “Maybe I do too much TV. But I think if you don’t take me you don’t deserve me”.

“Il matrimonio con Massimiliano Virgilii? Una bevalata”

“My virtue? I am loyal. A defect? I curse. I can get very vulgar. They canceled my wedding at the Sacra Rota. When I was doing catechism, they summoned my parents to tell them that I was asking strange questions” said Claudia Pandolfi smiling. Today she is in love with her partner with whom she has been together for 10 years, Marcus De Angelis. On the lightning marriage with Maximilian Virgil: “Marriage was my problem, I found myself married but I had no intention of wanting to do it, that was the best beast”. When asked how she left him: “Something I had already told him before, I had also spoken to my parents. Everyone in chorus told me “don’t worry, it’s a pre-marriage crisis”. The only person who told me this was Carlotta Natoli, she told me “you don’t want to get married”. She was right.” On the arrival of her first child, born in 2006, she said: “When he was born I asked myself “but where is my maternal instinct?” When I became a mother I realized that I had to relate to a human being who needed me, it was difficult”.

Today I feel satisfied, I feel the transience of the work I do but I don’t worry. I go ahead. I live to be happy, I’m happy. I have won more than lost in my life.

Past relationship with a woman: ‘He was my beacon’

In Belve’s studio Claudia Pandolfi said that in the past she fell in love with a woman. You had an affair that lasted about a month with a girl who particularly intrigued you: “I fell in love, he was a beacon for me. I lived this beautiful story, I didn’t pose any problems of any kind”the words to Francesca Fagnani.