“My brother is an alcoholic. So I asked for help. For both» (04/24/2023)

Family members can be involved at different levels: they can be negatively affected by the behavior of the problem drinker; they may have attitudes of connivance or encouragement towards drinking; they may, in a positive sense, be able to stimulate a recovery process. That is why, simultaneously with the recovery process concerning the alcoholic subject, there is a need for support and specific intervention also for family memberswhich they can find in a community context support and closeness of those who, like them, have lived and are living this experience.

Groups for families

Al-Anon has its foundations both in the literature on the treatment of alcohol dependence, which has highlighted the usefulness of these interventions, and in the need to disseminate knowledge of this approach, often little known among professionals who find themselves working in various capacities with family members of alcoholics. In fact, it represents potential additional solutions to the various interventions that professionals can provide and are free resources within the community, capable of offering support, hope, closeness to those affected in their lives by a family member’s alcoholism.

Giulio’s testimony: «Alcoholism is a disease of the family»

«My name is Giulio, I am 47 years old and I frequent Al-Anon Family Groups, for family members and friends of alcoholics. I have an alcoholic brother, who thanks to God and to Alcoholics Anonymousi (AA) has achieved sobriety and hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol in a long time. Today, thanks to the participation of the respective associations, Al-Anon for me and AA for my brother, we have a dignified life, a good mutual relationship and we are very united.

Going back though, the years when my brother was active in drinking were very hard, dark and difficult for him, me and my family. I still have a fresh memory in my mind of when one night, when I was still a teenager, my parents woke me up telling me that my brother had been in a car accident because of him because he was under the influence of alcohol. From that episode it was the beginning of control over my brother for me: my parents sent me to see where he was, what he was doing and who he was with. Unfortunately the accident was not the bottom of him and he continued to drink, go to bars and leave debts that I sometimes paid thinking so to help him and hoping that he would stop drinking permanently. When he was tipsy I saw him happy, with a big smile on his lips, expansive, satisfied and carefree but when the hangover passed he returned sad and melancholy. A life devoid of happiness.

But one day, perhaps tired of that addiction to alcohol, my brother asked for help. This is where the change began. By attending Alcoholics Anonymous my brother has taken control of his own life, he has made new and healthy friendships. I recognized in him a strong, sunny person with a sometimes angular and not always easy-going character. This is the flip side of the sobriety coin. If before my brother was a person without character, today with sobriety he has made a personality of him, he has begun to decide his own life autonomously in a healthy and serene way.

And how was I? I was certainly happy with her sobriety and seeing that positive light she emanated I decided to attend groups for the families of alcoholics because I realized that my life too was empty, subjugated to my brother’s drinking and control of all situations. I realized that I too was insecure, sad and angry at the world, even though I had never been under the influence of alcohol.

In Al-Anon there is a booklet with a picture of a family broken by alcohol which reads: “alcoholism family disease”. I made it mine and I saw that it corresponded to my reality in the sense that as long as my brother had an active drinking problem our family was disunited, but with his sobriety and our attendance at meetings we reconnected and we love.