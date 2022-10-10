PORTO VIRO – Could have legal aftermath the disappearance, on August 24th, of Massimo Bellan. Brother Gianfranco asked the Madonna della Salute nursing home copy of the medical records to have them examined by trusted professionals and shed light on the reasons for the death of the almost 75-year-old – his birthday would fall four days later, on the 28th – retired, ex-farmer. «Massimo died and we don’t know why – begins Gianfranco – in July it was hospitalized twice and after a few days sent home without his clinical picture being explained to us. We want to understand what happened, if he was treated properly or if someone made a mistake ». Regarding Bellan’s health situation, it is clear that he had faced some common problems, given his age, such as cataracts; but also that he had been living with for years various pathologies, from diabetes to the heart, passing through rheumatoid arthritis that had gradually made it difficult for him to walk. And there was no lack of infection either Covidwhich for a month had forced him to be hospitalized in Three hundred, from which he had, however, recovered. «The situation worsened in July due to severe pain in the back – continues Gianfranco – they hospitalized him for a week and then he was sent home. But as the pain persisted, we had him hospitalized again and again after a few days he was discharged. Neither the general practitioner nor especially thehospital they were able to tell me what was happening, what the problem was ».

“And so, for 35 days – continues Gianfranco – my brother’s health was put back in my hands: without being a doctor or nurse, I had to take care of him, even learning to change his infusions because the health personnel, although kind and available, he did not have the possibility to follow him consistently ». A situation that it has become unsustainable to the point that, in order to be able to adequately follow Massimo, it was necessary to move to the health residence La Rosa dei Venti in Rosolina. This transfer was supposed to take place on the day when he died at home.

LACK OF INFORMATION

«Death is unfortunately a natural fact – concludes Gianfranco – with our parents, suffering from tumors, we were somehow prepared, but with Massimo it was not like that. For years he lived with his pathologies he assumed medicine and undergoing controls; in the last period no doctor told me that the situation was getting worse. I am this trust gone disappointed, this lack of information from a structure that for us inhabitants of the Delta is a point of reference, which prompted me to ask for the files. I want to understand because my brother died and if everything that could be done has been done for him. ‘