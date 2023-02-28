Home Health My child is 14, should I get the meningitis vaccine? With which vaccines?
Meningitis is a very serious disease that can leave devastating results and unfortunately can also be lethal. Unfortunately, to date, no therapy is able to guarantee healing. The only weapon we have is represented by vaccinations against the germs most commonly responsible for meningitis. In particular:
1. Vaccination againstHaemophilus Influenzae type Bwhich is performed in the first year of life;
2. Vaccination against the most important pneumococchi;
3. Vaccination against i meningococchi A-C-W-Y e meningococcus b

Coming to the specific question, on the basis of the vaccinations already performed by the boy and on the advice of the treating pediatrician, it is advisable to vaccinate the boy with the anti-pneumococcal vaccine (if not yet practiced) and the anti-meningococcal vaccines available against ACWY and B, if not yet done.

* Alberto Villani is in charge of General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome

