Paola Caruso he told very true his health condition bambino Michele who had been injected with a drug not suitable for childrenwhich caused him to paralyze the sciatic nerve. The showgirl, who during the interview with Silvia Toffanihe always cried, said his son will have to bring a legal guardian for life because even if the leg has recovered a little movement, the foot no longer moves.

The drama of Paola Caruso it began in the last months of 2022 when the showgirl had gone to Egypt for a holiday with her bambino. Micheleafter a few days, took the fever which, despite the medicines, showed no sign of going down. Paola so she went to a local doctor who injected a drug to the little one. Instead of improving, the situation got worse: once we returned to the Italiail bambino he no longer moved a leg. The injection damaged his sciatic nerve. Today, Sunday March 12, Paola Caruso he said: «After a cycle of physiotherapy, Michele he has started moving his leg a little but the foot is still blocked and the doctors have said it is not good, so they fear he will have to keep the legal guardian lifetime. At the end of the month I will go America to understand if Michele can be operated on there. It’s our last chance.”

Silvia Toffani he asked Paola if he Pope of the bambino is aware of the situation and the showgirl replied: «He gave me a call two weeks ago, but nothing more. Right now it’s just me and Michele».

