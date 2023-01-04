No correlations have been described between vaccination and the onset of breast nodules, either benign or malignant. Being at a young age, her daughter is more subject to the onset of benign breast growths, such as fibroadenomas, which grow under the pressure of hormone levels, certainly higher than in older or menopausal women. It is not predictable whether the nodules that appear tend to grow or remain stable over time. The only solution is to monitor them through serial breast checks and breast ultrasounds. If they tend to grow and reach significant dimensions or cause particular pain or discomfort, then it is advisable to remove them.

Send your questions to [email protected]

*Andrea Sagona is a gynecologist specialist and breast surgeon at the Breast Unit of the Humanitas Cancer Center in Rozzano