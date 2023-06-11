“My father fell in love with my wife. That’s why he killed her and my brother-in-law”

Naples, June 10, 2023 – Twist in the double homicide of Sant’Antimo in Naples, where a 44-year-old man, Raffaele Caiazzo, killed his daughter-in-law (son’s wife) and the son-in-law thinking the two were in a relationship. In reality, according to what the murderer’s son tells us, it was his father who fell in love with his wife, Maria Brigida Pesacane24 years old, killed in front of her 2 and 4 year old children in her home in Sant’Antimo.

“All fantasies that have ruined our lives. I suspect my father was in love with my wife”. It is the dramatic tale that Alfonso Caiazzo ago to prosecutors and carabinieri on the day of the murder of his wife and Luigi Cammisa, 29, husband of the other daughter of the murderer shot dead in the square.

The man suspected that the two were having an extramarital affair. “Fantasies and a clarification in the family was useless. One day – Alfonso continues – my father said that he had even had one relationship with my wife.”

Even his sister Anna Caiazzo, who heard the gunshots Thursday morning and recognized her husband’s body in the street, confirmed that for a few months there had been suspicions in the family that Caiazzo had lost his head for Maria Brigida. It is Caiazzo’s wife, Amelia D’Isidoro, who explains how her husband’s fixation on the relationship between her brothers-in-law was born. “At Carnival we celebrated with the family and Raffaele said he saw Luigi making advances to Maria Brigida”.

So after seeing the bullet-riddled body of brother-in-law Luigi Cammisa, suspecting that something similar could also happen to his wife Maria Brigida, the murderer’s son did everything to protect her, phoning home and telling her to lock herself inside and not to open to anyone. So he ran towards the house but when he arrived it was too late: his wife was poured into the bathroom now dead, also riddled with bullets.

The 44-year-old was challenged voluntary homicide with the exclusion of premeditation but with the aggravating circumstances of futile reasons, of having acted in the presence of minors and having committed the crime against relatives in a direct line, all circumstances which theoretically lead to life imprisonment.

The man had turned himself in, 5 hours after the double crime, going to the carabinieri at the Gricignano d’Aversa station, in the province of Caserta. The Arma military had taken Caiazzo to the Giugliano barracks, in the province of Naples. He had been detained by the prosecutor of North Naples, substitute Alberto Della Valle and prosecutor Maria Antonietta Troncone. And today the investigating judge of North Naples, Simone Farina, after the hearing to validate the detention held at the Naples-Poggioreale prison where Caiazzo has been held for about 48 hours, validated the measure of the Prosecutor’s Office. In front of the investigating judge, the murderer father-in-law confirmed what he admitted during the first interrogation held on Thursday afternoon at the prosecutor’s office: he remembers killing Luigi Cammisa, but not his daughter-in-law.