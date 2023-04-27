“My father threatened to cut my throat”

Marriage forced to Bologna. A 19-year-old girl was isolated, fasted for two days by family members who allegedly gave her bad-tasting milk to drink which made her fall asleep and then wake up with a severe headache.

The complaint

This was told to her teachers by the 19-year-old Indian girl who accuses her family of ill-treatment and forced marriage. On April 13, the school, a high school in the Bologna area, reported the facts to the police. Her father had discovered that he had fallen in love with a young compatriot and would have beaten her: he would have sat in front of her, kicking her and threatening to cut her throat.

The words of the lawyer

“Another Saman who tries to save, but the bureaucracy can’t handle it,” said the lawyer who is helping her. “Yesterday I received a call for help from this girl. She had gone to school, but once she got home, her family confiscated her cell phone. She managed to communicate with me thanks to her social networks, she asked me to meet this morning. Father, mother, uncle and grandmother beat her, they keep her segregated and they took her documents because she refuses a forced marriage, she fell in love with another boy ”. She thus advised her to file a complaint, but “there was no possibility of placing her in protection, other than putting her alone in a b & b and if I wanted I could have slept with her. She has now been entrusted to the principal, a private citizen, jeopardizing her safety because her family is looking for her. I would have expected the State to respond: it’s a red code, they are very serious crimes. Instead, after five hours of crying, reality crashes. The tools are there but they are not applied”.

The reports

The first report to the police was therefore made by the school, while the girl was later heard and formalized her complaint. Yesterday she returned to the police station together with the lawyer who defends her, Barbara Iannuccelli, to seek a solution. During the night she was entrusted and hosted by the principal, while now the Bologna Police Headquarters (area where the school attended by the girl is present, who instead lives in the Modena area) has taken steps to place her in a protected structure. The school moved at the end of March after a relative of the girl called to say that the girl was not well and that she had lost her cell phone. But the next day the girl told a teacher that she hadn’t had any illnesses, that the phone had been taken away from her and she showed the marks on her neck, which would have been made by her father after the discovery of the relationship with a boy who, according to her , could not have approached because already betrothed. The young woman also reported that she woke up, after drinking bad milk, and found her packed clothes. The school has also activated volunteers from an anti-violence center, to whom the girl reiterated her stories.

