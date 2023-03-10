Home Health My feeling is stronger today
Health

My feeling is stronger today

by admin
My feeling is stronger today

Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Oriana Marzoli wants a more affectionate Daniele Dal Moro towards her and in tonight’s episode of Thursday 9 March they had an argument. The former tronista does not agree with her tenant: “I think of the quality of the relationship, I have experienced more intense moments with her this week. The sentiment is stronger today.”

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Oriana Marzolithe first finalist of the Big Brother VIPis in crisis with Daniele Dal Moro. After the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria, Alfonso Signorini addressed the speech that sees protagonists the Ories. The Venezuelan contestant was disappointed by the attitude of her tenant adopted in recent days: “I miss his affection, if I wake up I hope he will at least give me a hug. I ask to be able to spend more time together”, his words in episode tonight. He would have liked a different, more tender treatment towards him. After the advice of the other women of the House in the confessional, Marzoli reached the former tronista in Mystery for a comparison. Daniele Dal Moro found himself in disagreement with the VIP’s speech: “In the morning I respect his times, that’s why I’m not so present”.

The confrontation between Oriana Marzoli and Daniele dal Moro

You know I miss affection from you, I haven’t seen a sweet gesture from you for weeks. I have made this speech to you many times, you are sensitive only when you want“: this is how Oriana Marzoli began her speech for Daniele Dal Moro. “Oriana always has a sulk in the morning, also out of respect I try not to be intrusive, I wait for her times. I look at the quality of the moments, I have experienced more intense moments with her this week, the feeling is stronger and I have made gestures more“, the Vip justifies it. The two competitors discussed in the Mystery room, both said their point of view while continuing to be distant. “Since what Oriana says is believed to be right, there is an ovation from the audience. Let the truth be hers” continued Dal Moro impatiently before explaining: “I am aware of what I am doing“. Interrupted by the conductor, they were invited to join the living room but continued to argue animatedly. “That’s enough, let’s change the subject”the closure of the Signorini block.

See also  HomePod Beta How to Update Download and Install Instructional Tips - Mr. Crazy

You may also like

“Di Maria is a phenomenon, I have to...

Donnamaria is disqualified, Davide is eliminated

What happens in the body when you’re in...

LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP. – INJETAK ADJUSTABLE TIP...

Sweet or savory breakfast, which is healthier. The...

Relieve swollen eyes: These home remedies will help

Europe and the Conference League, relive the MOVIOLA:...

Detox week, 5 rules to better purify yourself

Prepare the healthy dish quickly and easily

“Church to be evaluated, Vlahovic maybe scores against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy