Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Oriana Marzoli wants a more affectionate Daniele Dal Moro towards her and in tonight’s episode of Thursday 9 March they had an argument. The former tronista does not agree with her tenant: “I think of the quality of the relationship, I have experienced more intense moments with her this week. The sentiment is stronger today.”

Oriana Marzolithe first finalist of the Big Brother VIPis in crisis with Daniele Dal Moro. After the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria, Alfonso Signorini addressed the speech that sees protagonists the Ories. The Venezuelan contestant was disappointed by the attitude of her tenant adopted in recent days: “I miss his affection, if I wake up I hope he will at least give me a hug. I ask to be able to spend more time together”, his words in episode tonight. He would have liked a different, more tender treatment towards him. After the advice of the other women of the House in the confessional, Marzoli reached the former tronista in Mystery for a comparison. Daniele Dal Moro found himself in disagreement with the VIP’s speech: “In the morning I respect his times, that’s why I’m not so present”.

The confrontation between Oriana Marzoli and Daniele dal Moro

“You know I miss affection from you, I haven’t seen a sweet gesture from you for weeks. I have made this speech to you many times, you are sensitive only when you want“: this is how Oriana Marzoli began her speech for Daniele Dal Moro. “Oriana always has a sulk in the morning, also out of respect I try not to be intrusive, I wait for her times. I look at the quality of the moments, I have experienced more intense moments with her this week, the feeling is stronger and I have made gestures more“, the Vip justifies it. The two competitors discussed in the Mystery room, both said their point of view while continuing to be distant. “Since what Oriana says is believed to be right, there is an ovation from the audience. Let the truth be hers” continued Dal Moro impatiently before explaining: “I am aware of what I am doing“. Interrupted by the conductor, they were invited to join the living room but continued to argue animatedly. “That’s enough, let’s change the subject”the closure of the Signorini block.