My girlfriend was found to have an HPV lesion and was advised to be vaccinated: should I get vaccinated too?

First of all, we need to clarify a fact that may not be obvious, namely the reason why vaccination was recommended to your partner, even if she has already contracted the virus and developed a lesion. It must in fact be said that, even in the presence of related HPV lesions and pointing out that the vaccine has no therapeutic properties on the lesions already present, even women already infected can benefit from vaccine protection against other types of HPV to which they have not yet been exposed . Today, in fact, we have a nonavalent vaccine available, i.e. directed against 9 viral genotypes, and it is very unlikely that a person has contracted all of them in the course of his life. Furthermore, recent studies demonstrate that vaccination may be useful after treatments for HPV-related lesions (e.g. conization for pretumor lesions of the uterine cervix) to reduce the risk of recurrence.

A possible reason behind this evidence could lie in the fact that with natural infections up to 40% of people unfortunately have a very low production of antibodies. Vaccination, which on the other hand is very immunogenic, that is, it leads us to produce many antibodies, could also be particularly useful in these cases. Furthermore, for some patients, it may be useful to vaccinate even with low-grade lesions in progress (which potentially regress spontaneously in 70% of cases), but the evaluation must be made on a case-by-case basis, with adequate counseling and as long as regular checks. For all these reasons, it is understood that the initiation of sexual activity is not a contraindication to vaccination, even if the maximum expected benefit always remains in adolescents before sexual debut.

Now we come to your question. Male vaccination absolutely has its benefits, not only for couple balance, because it allows avoiding the so-called “ping-pong effect” (in which the infection is perpetuated, passing from one partner to another) but also for the prevention of various HPV-related pathologies that also exist in men: condylomas (gynecological warts), pretumor and cancerous lesions of the anus, cancerous lesions of the oropharynx (i.e. head and neck cancers) which are on the increase and 4 times more frequent in men compared to women, and pretumor and tumor lesions of the penis, fortunately rarer.

* Rosa De Vincenzo is an oncologist gynecologist of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, IRCCS and Vice-President of the National Society of Colposcopy and Cervico-Vaginal Pathology