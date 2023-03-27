Home Health My grandmother has been eating raw fennel for breakfast for a lifetime: it contains the elixir of life. Crazy
Health

by admin
Consuming raw fennel is ideal for those suffering from aerophagia, bloating, abdominal cramps or slow and difficult digestion. But this is not the only benefit: fennel is very rich in vitamin C, one of the most powerful antioxidants natural and one of the most loved ingredients for skin care and an anti-aging routine. To counteract free radicals we also find the flavonoidswhich help strengthen joints and prevent pain.

Fennel is a lot rich in waterthat’s why it’s great as drainage and diuretic (to eliminate excess liquids) how liver cleanser. If you thought that its miraculous properties for health were finished… Let us also add that the fennel fibers contain anethole and phencone, two powerful anti-inflammatories perfect a counter cough or bronchitis; the two substances help to thin the mucus, facilitating its expulsion.

Raw fennel it also affects circulation: thanks to potassium helps lower blood pressure and increase oxygenation of the brain. The heart and the seeds contain instead high amounts of iron and have anti-anemic properties because they stimulate the production of hemoglobin.

One last curiosity that you surely don’t know: fennel fibers contain so many phytoestrogensa substance similar to the hormone estrogen produced naturally by the body and essential in women because regulate the menstrual cycle. Did you know all these medicinal properties of fennel? Now you absolutely have to run and buy it!

