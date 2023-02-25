Yes video The American president Joe Biden has announced that he intends to apply for the presidential elections in 2024, but before the electoral campaign “there are things to do”. The intention was declared by Biden, who in 2024 he would be 86 years oldduring an interview with Abc News.

The question of age Biden reiterated his intention to run for a second term, but admitted that it is “legitimate” for citizens to raise doubts about his age, even if it is not one of the decisive elements for his candidacy. Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history.

“The US would react if China supplied weapons to Russia” The speech by the head of the White House then obviously turned to the war in Ukraine, exactly one year after the Russian invasion, and the ongoing dispute with China. The United States would “respond” if China supplied Russia with weapons, he said, reiterating that there is currently no evidence that Beijing intends to do so. Otherwise, the People’s Republic “would cross a line that others have crossed and in response we have imposed very harsh sanctions”.

“I warned Xi Jinping of the risks for China” Joe Biden later said he warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of the risks China would run if it decided to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. “I had a long conversation with him on the subject this summer,” the American president revealed to reporters accompanying the White House. “I told him it was not a threat, but a simple fact: 600 foreign companies left Russia after they saw what happened,” Biden said, noting that he warned Xi “to be careful if it is true that China‘s future depends on Western investment”.

