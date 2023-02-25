Home Health “My intention is to reapply in 2024”
Health

“My intention is to reapply in 2024”

by admin
“My intention is to reapply in 2024”

The American president Joe Biden has announced that he intends to apply for the presidential elections in 2024, but before the electoral campaign “there are things to do”. The intention was declared by Biden, who in 2024 he would be 86 years oldduring an interview with Abc News.

The question of age Biden reiterated his intention to run for a second term, but admitted that it is “legitimate” for citizens to raise doubts about his age, even if it is not one of the decisive elements for his candidacy. Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history.

“The US would react if China supplied weapons to Russia” The speech by the head of the White House then obviously turned to the war in Ukraine, exactly one year after the Russian invasion, and the ongoing dispute with China. The United States would “respond” if China supplied Russia with weapons, he said, reiterating that there is currently no evidence that Beijing intends to do so. Otherwise, the People’s Republic “would cross a line that others have crossed and in response we have imposed very harsh sanctions”.

“I warned Xi Jinping of the risks for China Joe Biden later said he warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of the risks China would run if it decided to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. “I had a long conversation with him on the subject this summer,” the American president revealed to reporters accompanying the White House. “I told him it was not a threat, but a simple fact: 600 foreign companies left Russia after they saw what happened,” Biden said, noting that he warned Xi “to be careful if it is true that China‘s future depends on Western investment”.

See also  [Game News]E3 2021 Game Show is nearing Nintendo and Microsoft's live broadcast-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports game-ezone.hk

You may also like

the funeral in Rome on Monday 27 February

revealed the identity by mistake. What happened

the results of the American research

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Juventus capital gains, are the others now also...

Valditara case, anti-fascism lesson. Schools from all over...

games and party for Carnival

Vitamin D. Ame endocrinologists: “Was the revision of...

Those strange rounds of money on the current...

Europa League, Roma-Real Sociedad and Juve-Fribourg in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy