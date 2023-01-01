From malformation to money of OnlyFans. Annie Charlotte, from Surrey (a county in southeastern England), discovered she had a rare disease at the age of 16 when she decided to have a contraceptive coil fitted. There girl, now 23, has a didelphic uterus. That is, she has two vaginas, two uteruses and two cervixes. However she has learned to love and embrace her body. The medical phenomenon means that she could conceive two children with two different men at the same time. She also has two periods, which she manages with contraception, and claims both vaginas are “fully functional”. It took a few years to accept her condition. But now Annie, she no longer suffers from it. In fact, she’s proud of it.

Annie Charlotte, the rare malformation

The girl decided to tell her story to the Mirror: “I went with a friend to have a contraceptive spiral fitted, the nurse who was visiting me suddenly made a confused and surprised sound”. The diagnosis came as a huge shock to Annie, who was then told how it would affect her life. “I was told that having children would be very difficult and would involve many hospital visits and eventually preterm delivery by caesarean section, as the fetus would not have enough room to carry it to term,” she explained. “I was also told that there would be a possibility of more miscarriages.”

The turning point

In college, Annie learned to open up and accept her body and even used the line “I have two vaginas” to break the ice. “I’ve really started to accept it. I stopped looking at it as a medical issue and just thinking it was a unique aspect of myself,” she said. “Any partner has always been just curious, I’ve never had bad reactions but just a lot of questions,” she added. “Some people think she’s lying, but overall everyone is just intrigued and wanting to know more. Right after I had sex with a guy I was dating, I told him. He was confused and admitted that he did not notice », she continued by telling her story about her.

The business on OnlyFans

After seeing another woman with her rare malformation, in 2020 Annie realized she had something so unique that she decided to open a profile on OnlyFans. The model has managed to monetize her condition and earns up to £70,000 a month through her Instagram page. The young woman explained how all this changed her life from an economic and personal point of view, feeling proud of being able to support herself. “I went to live alone at 23, I’m able to save, invest money and live comfortably,” she stressed.

