“My life is unknown”

About two million people suffer from it in Italy alone. Yet fibromyalgia is still considered a sort of ‘invisible disease’. And invisible to the national health system are those men and women who every day have to deal with widespread chronic pain, muscle soreness, sleep disturbances, chronic fatigue, neurocognitive alterations, headache.

Like Francesca Caizzi. Born in Abruzzo but adopted by Foggia, she is 38 years old and last September she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. “Out of exhaustion” she jokes that she has spent years doing analyzes and consulting doctors – the most disparate – only to be told “you are not sick”.

Yet Francesca felt anything but well: back problems, chronic fatigue, muscle spasms. She who was used to doing a thousand things and staying away from home even for the whole day. “Yes, but a lifetime ago” dice.

In fact, that hasn’t been the case for some time now. “I live my days as if I were on a boat at the mercy of the waves – explains – and when I go to bed things don’t improve: it’s as if I put the oars in place, but I continue to stay on the boat”. Mainly the fault of the now chronic neck pain with associated vertigo and discomfort in the teeth and eyes. Last year, however, it was the joints that had problems. Yes, because fibromyalgia is unpredictable in both the long and short term. Much depends on stress, environmental factors, possible traumas and stressful situations.

Francesca’s illness today, for example, is affected by the type of work she does. Caizzi is a writer, comic book screenwriter, editor and literary coach who spends entire days at the PC between chapters of a new literary effort, proofreading and online training courses. A life that would put even the physique of a healthy person to the test. “Some mornings you can feel like a lion and do a myriad of things – tells – and then being sick in the afternoon and spending the rest of the day in bed with no strength and full of pain”.

And there are no cures. Analgesics, anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxants, sedatives, antidepressants and physiotherapy are only palliatives. Then we arm ourselves with a lot of patience and look for the best solution to face the commitments that cannot be postponed.

“To go to last weekend’s Nerd fest (where Francesca presented her books and met aspiring authors to view their works, ed) I’ve been on duty the previous few days – reveals – and I even avoided going out so as not to get tired. Unfortunately today I’m paying for the full immersion of those two days, but I couldn’t do otherwise”.

However, a compromise cannot always be found. Francesca, for example, had to give up her passion for travel and some friendships: “With fibromyalgia you can’t make plans because you don’t know how you’ll feel later, and therefore you say no to friends for whom you become the unreliable of the group, the one who stands up. So in the long run you lose a few pieces along the way”.

Mainly the fault of the fact that there is still little talk of this disease, despite the fact that ‘World Fibromyalgia Day’ is celebrated on 12 May in various Italian cities and there are purple benches. And the fact that in Italy it is a sort of ‘invisible disease’. “According to the state, I’m not sick – Francesca says bitterly – while I am almost disabled for some things and some days I can’t even work”.

And this despite the fact that the World Health Organization in 1992 with the so-called ‘Copenhagen Declaration’ included it in the manual of international classification of diseases, considering it to be of a chronic nature. And although there is a bill, however stuck in the post of the ‘Health Commission’ of the Senate, which proposes the recognition of fibromyalgia as a disabling disease which gives the right to a disability pension and exemption for the cost of health services. A law that also provides for the identification of public health structures for diagnosis, rehabilitation and research as well as the launch of information and awareness campaigns, and which promotes alternative forms of work (remote and home teleworking).

“It is a chronic disease from which there is no cure Francesca concludes. and we sick people do not live, but we survive. I would like it to be understood that we sick people do not want to take medicines that help us survive, but that make us live. So the more we talk about it, the better”.

