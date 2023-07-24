My love for you has turned into an addiction

After asking for the anticipated confrontation bonfire, Francesca meets Manuel to discuss their journey in feelings one last time. “In here I could have gone further with Greta, but I stopped for you,” explains the boyfriend. “You ruined my life.”

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Francesca in the village girlfriends decided to approach the single Alberto. “Before entering here, I thought that my love for him was boundless”, she says of her boyfriend Manuel, with whom things have not been going well for a while. On the other hand, he has made the decision to leave her five times more than her. However, her newfound serenity is about to suffer a setback, in front of the reaction of her boyfriend.

Manuel’s conclusions on his journey

“Seeing these things pissed me off because these are things he did with me too, but I still don’t feel that thing… on the one hand I’m glad he’s opening up, I was afraid he might be ill. Instead is discovering more than me. I thought about it and realized that to date I want my freedom”, are the conclusions of Manuel outside the pinnettu. “I always knew she was there and I probably exploited this thing”. Manuel is convinced that the images he has seen have led him even more to the awareness of wanting to continue without me. “I feel I have given everything in the relationship with her”.

Francesca asks for the early confrontation bonfire

After hearing Manuel’s words, Francesca makes a definitive decision. “In light of what I’ve heard, there is a person ahead who wants his freedom. For me it no longer makes sense to stay here, as a result. I realized it’s not loveperhaps not even on my part, was just a strong addiction. It no longer makes sense for me to stay here”. His decision is irrevocable: he wants the early and immediate confrontation bonfire and Manuel is promptly informed.

Gabriela and Giuseppe make peace on Temptation Island, he: “I cheated on you, but I want to start from scratch”

Al comparison bonfire it starts again from the moment in which Manuel admitted in front of the cameras that he had dated other people, during periods of crisis with Francesca. We immediately move on to the harmony that Manuel has established with the single Greta. “I know I was wrong with you, but I’ve always spoken well of you. In here, I didn’t make a mistake out of respect for you, because I didn’t want to cause you further damage. I could have gone further, but I stopped for you“, continues. Francesca is furious: “You ruined my life. You are disrespectful of *erda“. He clarifies: “I appreciate her as she is, I’m the wrong one. You’re right, but a person can’t lose his nature for a relationship“. Once calm has been found, Francesca explains: “What I felt for you at first was love, then it turned into addiction. I never want to lose you in my life”, she explains in tears. “Me neither“, continues Manuel moved. “But coming here has helped us, this anger will pass, when we meet again we will feel good for each other”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

