Aurora Ramazzotti he decided to say goodbye to his official profile Twitter, although the reason is not clear to everyone. The eldest of Michelle Hunziker is in sweet waiting and the pregnancy, now forwarded, is on everyone’s lips, which is why many users feel compelled to express their opinion, sometimes even unsolicited. Could this have triggered the influencer’s decision?

Michelle Hunziker submerged in Christmas presents: «Excitement»

Michelle Hunziker, a special dinner with two exceptional stars: that’s who they are

Aurora Ramazzotti defends Jolanda Renga: “They called c *** a me too, now I’ve stopped feeling bad about it”

What happened

The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti shared with his followers a screen showing that he has deactivated his official microblogging profile Elon Musk. «Your account has been deactivated», it reads and in support of the wording the influencer added: «My mental health will benefit from it, goodbye twitter».

In the next story the companion of Godfrey Cerza she published a selfie in which she portrays herself satisfied with the gesture she has just made and writes: «Facebook you are next».

There can be many reasons that prompted her to deactivate the profile, but the influencer probably no longer finds the desire to read unsolicited comments about her pregnancy, so much so that she permanently deletes her social profiles. However, the blue bird app allows for a second change of mind, allowing users to reactivate their profile for up to 30 days. Will it be the same for Aurora too?

Last Updated: Saturday 24 December 2022, 09:06



© breaking latest news