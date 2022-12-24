Aurora Ramazzotti leaves Twitter. The influencer announced it on Instagram, showing her deactivated profile of her.

Aurora Ramazzotti makes a choice that many well-known characters are implementing, namely that of distance yourself from social networks. In fact, the influencer communicated to his followers on Instagram that he deactivated his Twitter account and then hinted that Facebook will be one of the next social networks that she will abandon.

Aurora Ramazzotti’s announcement

Aurora Ramazzotti has always not been afraid to express her perplexities about the ways in which many use social networks, which have often become not a place of exchange but of resentment and hatred, and it is perhaps for this reason, although she has not specified, that he has decided to deactivate his Twitter account. “My mental health will benefit” writes the 25-year-old, having published the photo of her now closed profile. Then, she publishes a new shot suggesting that the next social network she believes she must get rid of is Facebook, in fact she writes: “You will be next“. A general cleaning which, therefore, responds to the need not to absorb the negativity that is often encountered by constantly using social networks.

The constant attacks suffered on social media

There are not a few episodes in which Aurora Ramazzotti had to defend herself from the constant attacks of the haters who, in fact, on several occasions sent her unpleasant messages to say the least. She has lately tried to respond to criticism in an alternative way, not through stories or a post that could explain her dissent, but by publishing a video of a rap song. This summer, in fact, you had expressed a certain displeasure in noting that some particularly heavy attacks risked leading to bullying episodes: “The only reason I don’t give up is because otherwise they would win and I would never forgive myself for that, but believe me I’m this close every day“. Evidently the measure has come to be full.