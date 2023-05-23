“My mother affected by uterine cancer, an odyssey to get her assisted”

Treviglio. “An endless epic”, he defines it, “to assist a 77-year-old woman affected by uterine cancer”.

The disease was discovered about two months ago, fortunately in a not too late state. “At the beginning of his aggression”, explains a reader, who in the letter sent to Bergamonews she adds: “I lost my mother-in-law three years ago to the same disease, I am in mourning for the death of a young girl, now I am afraid for my mother. The Treviglio hospital – she says – does not seem able to deal with the situation or send me to a serious specialist ”.

The woman denounces “continuous rebounds and unjustified expectations”, when it would be necessary to intervene promptly. “The doctors who visit my mother – her daughter continues – at the end of the hospital visit invite her to go to the family doctor to write a new referral; the family doctor, who writes the referral, complains about the omission of the person who refers it to the general practitioner”.

Worried, the daughter says she goes to the hospital on time, even without appointments. “To try to raise awareness and understand how to properly assist my mother – she says. Maybe it’s because I’m a foreigner and maybe I don’t express myself well, but nationality has nothing to do with it. A bad thing is a bad thing – she concludes – and my mom risks dying ”.

When contacted, Asst Bergamo Ovest (a company that owns the Treviglio hospital) immediately took action, reconstructing the patient’s medical history. “It seems that the lady should quickly conclude the process with an urgent urological visit” they admit bluntly from the hospital.

Yeah, but how do you explain these short circuits? “We’ll know as soon as we ask for a report from the urologist who visited the lady” they respond from the hospital, specifying that the Urp, the Public Relations Office, exists for cases like these.