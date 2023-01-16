Home Health MY REGION IS: FOR GENDER MEDICINE
Health

MY REGION IS: FOR GENDER MEDICINE

by admin
MY REGION IS: FOR GENDER MEDICINE
January 16, 2023

/ Last update : January 16, 2023

eleonoramatti

regional 2023

We intend to continue with the application and dissemination of Gender Medicine – of which I promoted a Plan in the latest budget law implementing Law 3/2018 – thinking of clinical, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation pathways that take into account the differences between different genres, to apply also for research and innovation, training and professional updating, communication and health information.

Studies show us that men and women fall ill differently, with different diseases, do not have the same symptoms and respond differently to therapies.

If for a long time this diversity has not been recognized by researchers and doctors, it is now time to have a clear understanding of the biological (defined by sex) and socio-economic and cultural (defined by gender) differences that affect the state of health and disease of each person.

This is a first and fundamental step towards the creation of a society that is universal for everyone. Proceed with your application.

See also  "I raise avatars of tumors for targeted treatments", the story of Giulia's My dream? Finding new therapeutic targets'

You may also like

Gimbe, Covid in decline. In 7 days -38.2%...

Pope Francis: “Health is not a luxury”. Then...

Proximity medicine, home telemedicine for the frail –...

temporarily closed the medical clinics at the Gallarate...

Test Medicina 2023, the questions of the TOLC...

these are the perfect foods to boost energy...

Blind and deaf since birth, yet they manage...

Faculty of Medicine, towards overcoming the limited number?

Luisa, drone pilot beyond the Sma

Pope: health is not a luxury – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy