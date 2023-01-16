We intend to continue with the application and dissemination of Gender Medicine – of which I promoted a Plan in the latest budget law implementing Law 3/2018 – thinking of clinical, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation pathways that take into account the differences between different genres, to apply also for research and innovation, training and professional updating, communication and health information.

Studies show us that men and women fall ill differently, with different diseases, do not have the same symptoms and respond differently to therapies.

If for a long time this diversity has not been recognized by researchers and doctors, it is now time to have a clear understanding of the biological (defined by sex) and socio-economic and cultural (defined by gender) differences that affect the state of health and disease of each person.

This is a first and fundamental step towards the creation of a society that is universal for everyone. Proceed with your application.