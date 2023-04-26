“My Sacrifices Swept Away”

Teresa Langella she was the victim of a bad episode during a holiday in Mauritius that from a dream turned into a nightmare. The former tronista of Men and women she is in a tropical paradise with her future husband Andrea Dal Corso: what should have been days of relaxation and entertainment have however turned into something else. Langella and her partner suffered a theft in the hotel, but did not want to specify the amount of money that was stolen.

“What a bad feeling guys – she vented on social networks – I got angry… I can’t understand why there are certain people. There will also be a reason, even if it’s another person… I’d feel bad, it’s awful. We always do a lot to put something aside, we make sacrifices. And then when you see that someone’s hands have swept away your sacrifices in three seconds…”.

The former tronista is not yet aware of how and when the money was stolen. “I’m going to get the backpack with the wallet inside – she explained – and there was nothing left of the cash. There was nothing left of what I had taken. Zero. And the thing I was thinking right now is this: they didn’t take the backpack and wallet. I think they took the money in one of the hotels I’ve been to. In one of the hotels in Mauritius since we changed one hotel per day. Suitcases slammed left and right… In short, I don’t want to sin (although perhaps I’m already doing it) but wouldn’t they take everything away if it had happened elsewhere?”.