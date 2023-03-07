HEALTHCARE – Three families residing in via Grotte were left without family doctors after two historic professionals retired. «For 40 years we have benefited from a derogation, why not anymore? Doctor Puglia is taking care of us but he has no more places ». The heads of the Healthcare Company: «They can contact the doctors of Loreto or wait for the arrival of new figures that we await»

Of Alessandra Pierini

The shortage of general practitioners, the effects of which have so far been feared, is beginning to be felt heavily, affecting mostly the most fragile people. This is the case of three families who live in via Grotte, a few meters from Porto Recanati, but officially in the territory of the Municipality of Loreto which is six kilometers away. The road is in the limbo of the border areas, just cross the road to go from Loreto to Porto Recanati. The general practitioners’ clinics are 500 meters from their home but due to a bureaucratic technicality they have to contact the doctors in Loreto.

«My father is 100 percent disabled – explains Martina Sarnari on behalf of her parents – my mother is 76 years old, she doesn’t have a car and can easily reach the doctor in 5 minutes on foot. We family members help them as much as possible but going to the doctor independently or having someone reach my father at home in a few minutes is fundamental for them. For 40 years they have always had a doctor in Porto Recanati thanks to the derogation. Now we don’t understand why it can’t be renewed.

«It all started a year ago – says Marina Senigagliesi – when our general practitioners, who had been in Porto Recanati for more than 40 years, retired. Luckily Dr. Francesco Puglia, who has a clinic nearby, took care of us, waiting to formalize the transition. We therefore asked for confirmation of the derogation for which we could go to the doctors of Porto Recanati. But they answered us after five months that Doctor Puglia was full and we had to choose a doctor in Loreto. However, even in Loreto the doctors are all full ».

Doctor Francesco Puglia confirms the need for them to have a general practitioner available and close by: «I’m taking care of these three families that I take care of and do responsibilities and so on as if they were my borrowers. A few more doctors should arrive in Porto Recanati and I hope that the situation will be resolved shortly with the renewal of the derogation».

«In Porto Recanati – comments Alberto Carelli, administrative director of AST of Macerata – there is a shortage of doctors because two maximalist professionals have ceased their duties and Dr. Francesco Puglia has arrived who at the moment cannot have more than a thousand, due to the legal constraint linked to their training path. The request of the inhabitants of Grotte was rejected by the Committee of General Medicine, a body delegated to express a mandatory opinion on the matter, since at the moment in which the same was examined Francesco Puglia had reached the ceiling. At the moment the positions of other residents of Porto Recanati have also remained suspended, waiting to have their own doctor ».

Extraordinary Commissioner Antonio Draisci explains the solutions that AST is implementing to solve the problem: “As envisaged by the Acn, we have started the administrative procedures for the conferment of a definitive assignment which, however, requires a long time and, taking into account the delicacy of the matter, we have already started the process to confer, pending the completion of the definitive one, a provisional assignment that will end in twenty days. At the end of the administrative process we will thus be in a position to give an answer to the residents of Porto Recanati and those of the Grotte district. I would like to underline – explains Commissioner Draisci – that, although a territorial derogation has been granted to the attribution of an out-of-scope doctor for all this time, at the moment this solution cannot be adopted again because their doctor has retired and at the same time Doctor Puglia cannot exceed the limit of borrowers indicated above. We therefore advise the inhabitants of Grotte to contact a doctor in Loreto, a choice to be considered easier for their residence, or wait for the arrival of another doctor in Porto Recanati who can take care of them together with the citizens of the coastal city”. .