«The diagnosis of a rare disease is a kind of punch in the face. It is for any pathology, but for a rare disease even more ». It goes straight to the point Marina Zapparolimember of the Italian Association Living Spastic Paraparesis (Aivps).

«I realized that Edoardo had something wrong when he was one year old: he had a nocturnal rigidity in sleeping and it seemed strange to me, because when one sleeps one should feel serene and calm… They were small things, but as we know, we mothers are often anxious… Three years later I was diagnosed with spastic paraparesis. It was 2008, the first thing I did was search the internet but I couldn’t find anything, just something in English».

Since then, knowledge, attention and research have made giant strides: if up until about ten years ago a diagnostic hypothesis was made and an alteration in a precise gene was sought – an analysis that could take even 1 or 2 years – today there are diagnostic technologies capable of analyzing up to about 6,000 genes in a few weeks. «We are able to give a diagnostic response to almost 60-70% of people with rare diseases. It is a good percentage, but research must now continue to work on therapies», explains the doctor Grazia D’Angelo, head of the UOC Specialized Rehabilitation of Rare Diseases of the Central and Peripheral Nervous System of the IRCCS Medea di Bosisio Parini.

The curative therapy is that of gene correction which can radically change the course of the disease.

So it was for Sma: the IRCCS Medea of ​​Bosisio Parini and Brindisi, both regional centers for Spinal Muscular Atrophies, are among the Italian centers authorized to prescribe therapies capable of modifying gene expression. For other diseases, on the other hand, research is still in an experimental phase: «However, it is important not only therapeutic research in the genetic field but also in the pharmacological field, for a better management of medical problems, for an improvement in life expectancy and above all quality of life», continues Dr. D’Angelo.

In this regard, the partnership with the Associations is fundamental, as Mrs. Zapparoli explains: «today, thanks to the Aivips association – but this is the case for all the associations that deal with rare diseases – families can find out which are the specialized centers and where you can have the best treatments, but not only: we manage to understand each other, it’s a bit as if we all spoke the same language and so we can share everyday difficulties, which are so many”.

Dnot to neglect the load of psychological suffering, which must be faced with the help of specialists and with that human talent that everyone manages to bring to bear: «It was undoubtedly difficult, it took us a while to get back on top, but then – I don’t want to sound blasphemous – it was an opportunity for growth for all of us. Often in habits we risk sitting down: well, with my family we have managed to change our way of life, for certain things for the better, and to create something new. Of course there is the effort, I don’t want to belittle anything, but if you look from another point of view, you actually realize that there are gigantic opportunities. Edoardo is a special teenager – but deep down we are all special – and he has already had so many experiences that others his age haven’t had: he met interesting people, played sports, was even a testimonial for Telethon on TV… Well, we looked for to show him the other side, all that is there and not all that is not. Now he’s a teenager so he can’t see anything… I’m kidding! I’m confident and secure, because he has an ability to see and understand people, he has a very, very strong listening ability. So, in short, we are not happy that Edoardo has spastic paraparesis, but we have made it a strength, because in the end this is what happens to everyone, if you make it your strength, everything has a different flavor ».