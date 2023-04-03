On Autism Awareness Day is a story like many others. All different. The years go by. Five, since everything fell apart within a few months. Is awareness resignation? Maybe yes, maybe that’s exactly what makes you feel worse. It wasn’t a moment, but it arrived, and I understood. And when I did it’s like I paralyzed myself. Autism.

What is I do not know yet, and the impression that not even those who are supposed to help you understand it dive even deeper. Awareness. When they slam it in your face – she was 3 years old – at first the most natural reaction is to go down, like Eugenia did, I built up an armor, of denial also because there was talk of “good functioning”. But when at the park you see that for him the other children are as if they didn’t exist, you call him and he doesn’t turn around, you no longer think he’s small, undisciplined, that you haven’t been able to make yourself heard as many people tell you. That woodworm you have inside now has a name, which is scary. To be chased away.

Then the first words arrive, they become many, not always lined up well, sometimes confused, but there are, with the illusion that once in motion is an irreversible process. And instead progress stops: more and more insistent repetitive gestures appear, the other children grow up and Giordano – as if the fact of not being able to follow them drives him back inside himself – goes back. We see Carlotta again after the summer and she looks like another little girl, she has blossomed. While Giordano closeseven with her, the little cousin he adored, which is why the worst-case scenario was ruled out.

Four years: nocturnal awakenings, insomnia, constipation begin. What happens. Words dwindle, when another summer comes they are gone. And the look goes away too, that’s always been there. I’m really scared there.

Is this awareness? When I go out or go home, he doesn’t seem to notice, indifferent. It’s there, but it’s somewhere else, it never stands still but to go further and further away. I’m really scared it’s dying out.

When you can’t even make yourself look in the eye what’s left of your child? You shoulder everything and hope you can pull it out of the hole it fell into. In which in a certain sense you have to try to get in too, or maybe you go there to protect yourself. In order not to get hurt by people’s looks, by the words of those who cannot understand how deceiving appearances are. If such a beautiful child eats from other people’s plates, helps himself from the fridge in bars or licks shop windows, eats flowers, the fault can only lie with the parents.

Perfection is not of this world, one of the many professors we spoke to told us. (An atypical case of autism, very late, the common response: over time we have understood that every road that leads to this cage – called "low functioning" – is different, and almost every cage is different). Surely this world is not for him and those like him. And, with him, not even for us and those like us. Certain behaviors, acceptable for a small child, become less and less so.

Visits, therapies, consultations, observations. All or almost private, public health on the subject is in fact non-existent. Work becomes the only corner in which to isolate and continue “normal” life, but even there you have to make sacrifices, then back and forth. Without knowing if all those sacrifices are for something.

Once a behavior-problem is solved, another one appears, nothing is acquired. The flame is rekindled with every reciprocated look, an accomplice smile is worth a thrill. Up and down, optimism or discouragement depend on small signs. I need a word, I wish I could give it to him, that every tear of mine would become a word. Awareness is built, piece by piece. I was wondering if he would someday answer my question. Today he is 9 years old and I don’t know if we will ever be able to talkof his hopes and dreams. Of love.