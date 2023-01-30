Paola Caruso in tears a very true tells of the pain that hit his family after the medical accident that caused his loss son Michael the use of the leg. A misfortune that adds to many others that have characterized her life, such as the abandonment by her parents, never known, and the end of the relationship with the child’s father.

«Destiny has reserved for us an important test, an unexpected misfortune. – says Paola – In November I took my son to the sea in Egypt. As soon as we arrived, due to the sudden change in temperature, he started to have a fever. I gave him antipyretics but this fever would not go down. – continues – So I started to worry. An Arabic-speaking doctor said my son needed shots. I didn’t want to let him do it but I trusted him. In the end, I was convinced.”

The drama in Egypt

A heartbreaking story that of the showgirl: «While the doctor takes the shot, my son starts screaming. After half an hour getting out of bed he falls to the floor, with his leg bent, he didn’t move it and felt anymore. I went crazy, I turned off my brain », she says.

«Since November 21, our life has changed completely. We rushed to the emergency room and the doctors realized that the sciatic nerve had been damaged. We’re talking about a healthy child who suddenly lost the use of his leg.’

“But what are the reasons for the damage?” Silvia Toffanin asks in the studio. “They injected him with a medicine that is not injected into children because it is toxic. Back in Italy he was hospitalized in Milan and since then we have been in the hospital every day. He does electromyographies, which are terrible tests for children. The diagnosis is paresis of the sciatic nerve. In these two months he has started moving his leg again and now he walks with a brace, but he can’t do it without him ».

«The doctors say it’s long, my son is the only case in Italy, there has never been an injury like this. To this day I don’t know what will happen. After being abandoned by his father we had found a balance, he was a serene child at last and now he is no longer so, he is afraid of everything, he dreams at night, he starts screaming, he remembers that scene ».

The only tool for recovery – says Caruso – is now physiotherapy. “Seeing a child in pain is the most heartbreaking thing for a mother”

“The father has only made two phone calls since it happened,” he says. Paola now lives with her adoptive mother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. «I’ve never talked about it in these years, because I didn’t accept this thing either. She’s not well, she’s sick. There are situations that people don’t understand, but I love her because she is my family ».

Last updated: Sunday 29 January 2023, 18:34



