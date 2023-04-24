“My son took part in the fights”

Afp Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovconfirmed that his eldest son attended the war in Ukraine. “Nikolai took part in the special military operation, fulfilling his constitutional duty. He made this decision, he is an adult,” Peskov said during a briefing with reporters, without adding further details. In recent days Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company Wagnerclaimed that Peskov’s son had participated in the conflict in the ranks of his organization as an artilleryman “showing courage and heroism”.

“I don’t want to say anything else” Peskov, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency, limited himself to saying that his son “served in the armed forces” also taking part in the operation in Ukraine. “I don’t want to add anything else – said the spokesman again – because this doesn’t concern my job”.

Nikolai: “I considered it my duty” The first to confirm the indiscretion given by the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was Nikolai Peskov himself during an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda. “It was my initiative,” he said. “I considered it my duty. I just had to participate, I had to help everyone who was there. I couldn’t sit on the sidelines and watch friends and other people go,” he added.

“They’re doing an amazing job” On the outcome of the war, the young Peskov had shown that he had no doubts about Russia’s victory: “I am insanely proud of everyone who is there now, all the guys are doing an extraordinary job. And I think that all the tasks set will be fulfilled I am convinced of this”.

Chief Wagner: “Peskov was wrong to let his son go to fight” “Dmitry Peskov did a very bad thing when he gave his consent for Nikolai to serve in Wagner,” said the head of the pro-Russian militia Yevgeny Prigozhin. “The children of members of Russia’s political elite and the children of representatives of that same deep state should attend Harvard and Oxford and hold positions of director of state-owned companies and banks, or at least be governor or lieutenant governor for such an unsavory act as the your son’s service in Wagner, should be urgently dismissed”.

