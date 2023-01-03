Paola Caruso is currently located hospitalized in hospital. The soubrette herself gave the news among the Instagram stories explaining to be collapsed because of “misfortune» happened to her son Michele. The former Bonas of Avanti another and well-known face of the salons of Barbara d’Urso she was unable to manage the fort trauma immediately after discovering gods serious health problems of his son, born from the relationship with the entrepreneur Francesco Caserta.

Paola Caruso, anger against the haters after the insults: “My son is sick, be ashamed”. What did he say

Paola Caruso returns to social media after her son’s misfortune and is attacked by haters: “You are unrecognizable”

The story on Instagram

«I never recovered from Michele’s misfortune – wrote Paola Caruso in an Instagram story – my body suffered too great a trauma. I tried to be strong for my son who only has me. I’ve been through too bad a time, actually the worst of my life and it’s still going on. But I’m human and this time I collapsed », so wrote the showgirl accompanying a photo that shows her on a hospital bed where she was hospitalized, attached to her drip.

On December 22nd, the former competitor of the Isola dei Famosi did not go into detail, but made it clear that his son’s situation is rather serious: «I am no longer posting on my social networks for a very important reason: we were in Sharm with my son and we had to return to Italy urgently due to an accident that happened to Michele», he explains. Since then the little one would have been ill, Paola continues: «We’ve been doing tests and therapy for a month and we’ll be doing a lot of therapy for a long time. I thank everyone who wrote to me because I disappeared. It is a very delicate period for me and my son. For now I don’t feel like saying more also because there are actions underway, some very serious things have happened ».

Last updated: Tuesday 3 January 2023, 20:38



© breaking latest news