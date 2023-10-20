My Toxic Rice – Heavy Metals, Pesticides & More [Ökotest 2023]

This time it’s about rice. And the eco-test on the various rice suppliers surprised even me. As a result, I immediately threw away what I thought was good rice. But first things first: What and how exactly did “Öko-Test” test?

The test

Under the heading “This is how we tested” it quickly becomes clear that “Öko-Test” did not test itself in the tried and tested manner, but only had it tested, namely by a laboratory.

A total of 21 different rice brands from three categories were tested. There were seven representatives in the “natural rice” category, seven brands in “Risotto” and seven representatives in “Basmati”.

Tests were carried out for heavy metals, pesticide residues, mineral oil residues (MOAH, MOSH [1] etc.), fumigants and aflatoxins [2]. For this purpose, the taste was assessed, which I consider to be rather subjective and only relevant for the respective consumer without being able to make any binding statements on this.

And the test also looked at the country of origin of the products and whether the packaging contains PVC etc., which are usually “characterized” by the presence of plasticizers that can diffuse into the packaged food [3].

The test results

Brown rice

The article begins with a “little rice story” that explains the differences between brown rice, basmati and risotto. This is how we learn that brown rice (whole grain rice) still contains its sprout and the fruit and seed shell. This is the area where vitamins and fiber and minerals are contained. This rice has a limited shelf life and takes twice as long to cook when cooked.

Let’s start with the bad news: Of the seven offers, three were “unsatisfactory”, one product was “poor” and only one product received a grade of “good”. The good product is “K-Bio long grain natural rice” from “Kaufland”, although traces of mineral oil components, arsenic and cadmium could be described here.

In the three bad products, the heavy metals in the form of arsenic and cadmium were significantly increased and above the limit. There were also traces or increased levels of mineral oil residues, especially MOAH.

The rice from “Norma”, a product called (hold on to this) “Bio Sonne Bio-Reis Natur”, even contained the fumigant dichloroethane in concentrations that were above the limit value. This drug is actually forbidden. It is therefore all the more surprising why it appears in a product that is bursting with “organic” and “natural” in the name. “Ökotest” suspects that the rice was transported or stored in containers that were disinfected with this fumigant to rule out bacterial and fungal infestation. This assumption may well be justified since the rice comes from Pakistan.

According to “Ökotest”, “Norma” has now withdrawn this product from the market.

“Rapunzel” also offers a product with a grade of “unsatisfactory” for expensive money (approx. 2.70 euros per 500 grams). Here it is cadmium levels above the permitted limit that stand out. There are also traces of mineral oil components.

In the meantime, “Rapunzel” has also decided to withdraw its product from the market.

“Tegut natural rice” from “Tegut” was also rated “unsatisfactory”. Here the arsenic levels were significantly increased. The same applies to mineral oil residues from the rice coming from Argentina. There are no reports that “Tegut” has withdrawn its product from the market.

Basmati-Reis

The “little rice story” from “Ökotest” tells the reader that this rice comes from India or Pakistan. It develops a characteristic floral aroma when cooked. In the ground, white form (which was tested here) the silver skin and seedlings have been removed.

According to the test, there are six products rated “good” and one product rated “very good”. The very good product is “Golden Sun Organic Basmati Rice” from Lidl at a price of €1.79 per 500 grams and is therefore one of the inexpensive representatives in this category. Although there are traces of arsenic, no further residues or complaints could be found.

The other “good” products also show traces of arsenic and/or cadmium, as well as sometimes slightly increased levels of mineral oil components.

The most expensive rice in this category was that of “Alnatura” (Alnatura Himalaya Basmati Rice) with a price of €2.99. For this price, in addition to the rice, you get traces of arsenic and cadmium, as well as slightly increased levels of mineral oil residues.

Risotto-Reis

The “little rice story” from “Ökotest” tells the reader that risotto is a milled medium or short-grain rice that is preferably grown in Italy. There are special requirements for preparation, which I would like to refrain from describing at this point, as these are cooking instructions and not food tests.

What is interesting, however, is the information that the “Rewe Beste Wahl” brand was the only rice in the test that was cultivated using “climate-friendly dry farming”. So does this mean that traditional rice cultivation in Asia (and elsewhere) is partly responsible for “man-made” climate change? Why didn’t this exist much earlier, since traditional rice cultivation is not a thing of modern times? But this strangeness is only marginal.

Let’s start again with the bad news. The “Oryza Risotto Rice” from “Euryza” is the cheapest at €1.99, but also the worst in terms of the rating, which resulted in “unsatisfactory”. The reason for this was increased arsenic levels as well as slightly increased pesticides and fumigants.

Three products received a rating of “very good”. These were the following: “Davert Echter Arborio rice white” from “Midsora”, “Dennree risotto rice, white” from “Dennree” and “Rewe Best Choice Risotto rice” from “Rewe”.

Of these three products rated “very good”, “Midsora” is by far the most expensive rice at €4.79. The rice from “Rewe”, which was also rated “very good”, costs only €1.99.

All products in this category had heavy metal residues in the form of arsenic and cadmium, mostly in trace amounts. There were no mineral oil residues. Likewise, no pesticide residues or fumigants were detected.

Conclusion

The author notes that this test has a special feature. And that is that there are two limit violations, accompanied by two sales stops, which would very rarely have happened in one and the same test. It is indeed noteworthy that two of the providers appear to have responded relatively quickly to the tests and drawn the right conclusions.

Looking at the test results by category, Basmati products seem to be the best choice for consumers, at least based on the overall verdict. But it’s depressing to see that none of the products, regardless of category, are free of heavy metals, so the “in trace” rating was the best rating.

I wonder, when will people start to stop accepting these poisons as “natural” or “organic”?

Conclusion from the conclusion: Traditional rice cultivation with water is said to have a negative impact on the climate. But no one really seems to care whether residues of heavy metals, pesticides, etc. are harmful to people’s health.

Sources:

This article was created on October 17, 2023.

