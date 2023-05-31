“My unique project in the world”

Milan – A aamateur aircraft Built in an auto repair shop. An incredible feat that has lasted five years – cost so far one hundred thousand euros – of which the 70-year-old is the demiurge Mario D’Ambrosioowner of ‘Ready Tires’ of via del Mare, a stone’s throw from the Autostrada dei Giovi.

His light aircraft (10 quintals for six and a half meters in length) with 5 seats is just waiting to have l’ok dall’Enac to sail the sky: “It is an aircraft of an original design which – I believe – has no equal in the world: it is a twin-engine canard (with flaps on the side

Mario D Ambrosio’s plane in his tire shop

“We amateur builders we will be a thousand all over the world. But the hard-core who do everything by themselves working on new projects are only 1%: the others are limited to assembling pre-fabricated kits”, he adds. D’Ambrosio has the airline pilot license for 41 years, over two thousand flight hours behind him, but he has never made it a profession. He preferred to deal with cars to make a living, even though he would be a surveyor. He was passionate about aviation as a child and in 1981, as soon as he could afford it, he enrolled in a flight school and bought a small Piper in installments: “I also used it as air taxi. One evening in 1987 I had to take a journalist from Avvenire to Naples but, once in Parma, the engine lost a lot of power. I had to reverse course. I don’t know how we managed to get back to Linate. On the other hand, the passenger didn’t notice anything and, when we landed, he was amazed to still be in Milan…”.

At around 35, D’Ambrosio switched to the do it yourself philosophy. “I wanted to fly a safe and performing aircraft. They existed on the market but they cost a billion and a half of the old lire that I didn’t have…” The first private aircraft which he built was a single-engine two-seat aircraft built between 1989 and 1991, which still runs today. In 2001 it was the turn of another monomotore but from 5 seats, in service for 15 years, with which it has flown all over Europe: “The longest journey? Linate-Greek island of Kos. I traveled non-stop for six hours, in the company of two friends”.

His more ambitious projectstarted in 2018, is however the canard with two 180 horsepower engines which can be admired in his garage. Some other technical characteristics: the aircraft – which once painted will have a white livery – can fly up to 500 kilometers per hour with an autonomy of approx three thousand kilometers and has two 200 liter petrol tanks. As in the new generation aircraft, the fuselage and wings are made of carbon fiber reinforced composite: all parts handcrafted by D’Ambrosio himself in the back of the workshop using moulds.

The aircraft is said to be almost ready but the authorization has not yet arrived from ENAC, the national body for civil aviation, for it to fly: “The project is my own but, as required by law, I made use of the collaboration of an aeronautical engineer who is responsible for it. We have already sent a first application to the institution, they told us to make some changes. We are waiting for them to send their engineers to check the aircraft to ensure that all the criteria of good aeronautical technique have been adopted. I think it is sacrosanct, given that an aircraft can crash, but we have been involved with these investigations since 2020…”