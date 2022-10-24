Eight weeks of ‘normal’ life, that is, without having to undergo blood transfusions as happens to patients with myelodysplasia. Today nearly half (48%) of those suffering from myelodysplastic syndromes with ring sideroblasts, treated with a new therapy, luspatercept, are free from blood transfusions for at least 8 weeks. A precious gift especially considering that people affected by this heterogeneous group of blood cancers are often elderly, over 70 years of age, and with other associated pathologies. On the eve of the World Day of Myelodysplastic Syndromes which is celebrated tomorrow, it was discussed today in a press conference, promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb, during which innovative causes, symptoms and treatments capable of transforming the lives of patients were explored.

What are myelodysplastic syndromes

Myelodysplastic syndromes are still poorly understood and their impact on patients’ daily lives is underestimated. “Myelodysplastic syndromes are blood cancers that affect stem cells in the bone marrow, which give rise to all peripheral blood cells, that is, red and white blood cells and platelets,” he explains Pellegrino Mustodirector of the Complex Operative Unit of Hematology with transplantation of the University Hospital Consortium Policlinico di Bari and Full Professor of Hematology at the ‘Aldo Moro’ University of Bari. “This leads to an alteration of the marrow maturation process and a defect qualitative and quantitative of the production of peripheral blood elements “.

The cause

In most cases, the causes of the disease are unknown. “The mechanism that triggers the DNA modification process of one of the stem cells of the bone marrow is not known,” says Musto. There are also secondary forms, linked to exposure to occupational risk factors, for example to chemicals such as benzene, lead or solvents. In addition, some patients may develop the disease following previous treatments with chemotherapy or radiotherapy, used to treat other neoplasms ”.

Symptoms

The most frequent symptoms caused by hemoglobin deficiency are fatigue, weight loss, breathing difficulties and a fast heart rate. The impact on quality of life is enormous, especially for people with severe anemia. “The symptoms and the course – continues Musto – vary significantly according to the type of blood cell affected. Low-risk forms may have anemia (reduction in red blood cells), neutropenia (reduction in white blood cells) or thrombocytopenia (reduction in platelets). The most frequent clinical manifestation is anemia and, therefore, the need for blood transfusions, but these patients are also susceptible to infections and bleeding. Myelodysplastic syndromes, in the most severe forms, can evolve into acute myeloid leukemia, a more aggressive tumor ”.

Late diagnosis

In Italy around 3,000 new cases are estimated every year. “Unfortunately – he says Matthew Della Porta, Head of Leukemia and Myelodysplasia Unit, Humanitas Cancer Center, Milan and Full Professor of Hematology at Humanitas University – many patients do not receive a correct and timely diagnostic classification. The mean age at diagnosis is 75 years. In more than 90% of cases, the first symptom is anemia. Unfortunately, being elderly people, anemia is often underestimated or considered a physiological condition, almost inevitable. Hence the delays in diagnosis ”.

Don’t underestimate anemia in the elderly

Anemia in the elderly (even when it is not severe) should always be investigated, precisely because it can hide haematological diseases such as myelodysplasias. Furthermore, responses to therapies and resulting clinical benefits are better if anemia is treated early. “For this – continues Della Porta – a cultural change is also necessary in the clinical medical community. Luspatercept, a new molecule that acts by promoting erythroid maturation and, consequently, the production of mature red blood cells, is the first example of personalized therapy in low-risk myelodysplasia with ring sideroblasts ”.

The new therapy

The Italian Medicines Agency, in December 2021, approved the reimbursement of luspatercept in adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to very low, low and intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes, presenting ring sideroblasts with unsatisfactory response or unsuitable for erythropoietin-based therapy. “Luspatercept – underlines Della Porta – is able to respond to a strong clinical need that has so far been unsatisfied, because it is an effective treatment against anemia for patients without alternatives, not responding or having lost their response to erythropoietin. Furthermore, it is important to always perform the test to identify patients with the ring sideroblast form, an approach that characterizes precision medicine ”.

Lo studio Medalist

The Medalist pivotal study showed that 48% of patients treated with luspatercept are free from blood transfusions for at least 8-week intervals, with the possibility of multiple periods of response, during the entire duration of treatment. Not only. “These results – adds Della Porta – were also confirmed on over 200 ‘real life’ patients, not selected and included in the compassionate program launched in our country. A very important result, which will be presented in December at the American hematology congress in New Orleans ”.

Innovation that improves life

The positive impact on the quality of life of patients is evident, and in this way they do not have to go so frequently to specialized centers to meet their blood needs. Furthermore, this new drug decreases the need to take iron chelation therapy every day, with its side effects, to avoid the damage caused by the accumulation of iron in vital organs. “Innovation is the right word in the protection of the patient with myelodysplasia – he concludes Anna Maria Nosari, vice-president of AIPaSIM (Italian Association of Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome Onlus). Ten years ago the disease was not recognized, today there is more awareness among patients, clinicians and health authorities, representing a new paradigm of personalized therapy. AIPaSIM was born 5 years ago to fill a gap of knowledge and intervention. With our initiatives we have supported and promoted change. With this in mind, recognizing the potential value of luspatercept for people with myelodysplasia, we are committed to achieving its full availability in the healthcare system. And we are happy with the result achieved last year with reimbursement. World Pathology Day is celebrated tomorrow. It is an opportunity to take stock of the results obtained in the treatment and those expected. We will analyze a hitherto unexplored area, namely the quality of life in illness “.

One injection every 21 days

“Luspatercept is the result of Bristol Myers Squibb’s research in hematology, an area in which we hold a leadership position – he explains Cosimo Paga, Executive Country Medical Director, Bristol Myers Squibb -. The drug has an innovative mechanism of action, consists of a subcutaneous injection every 21 days and has been shown to be effective even in beta-thalassemia, a genetic disease that results in ineffective erythropoiesis. We are committed to research on serious pathologies and we make our attention to patients concrete also through the activation of compassionate use programs, which allow patients to access therapies before reimbursement “.