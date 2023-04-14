10
Developing more “powerful” therapeutic cells that reach the bone marrow to fight acute myeloid leukemia: this is the goal of the researchers of the Tettamanti Foundation who have managed to create special cells, called CAR-CIK, already used for CAR-T therapy in oncohaematological field, able to exploit the activity of a specific chemokine receptor, proteins essential for the immune process.
April 14, 2023
