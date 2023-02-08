Home Health MYOCARDITIS, CREATINE AS A BIOMARKER Cardiology
Health

MYOCARDITIS, CREATINE AS A BIOMARKER Cardiology

by admin
MYOCARDITIS, CREATINE AS A BIOMARKER Cardiology

In the forms caused by anticancer monoclonal antibodies

Myocarditis sometimes occurs in cancer patients due to the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat the disease. A study published in JACC: CardioOncology shows the effectiveness of a new diagnostic strategy based on the search for biomarkers in the blood activated by the use of monoclonal antibodies.
‘Immune checkpoint inhibitors have certainly revolutionized the treatment of various types of cancer, but patients who develop myocarditis as a rare complication often present late, with at least a 50% chance of death,’ says Salim. Hayek of the University of Michigan, senior author of the study.
Researchers analyzed more than 2,600 cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors at the University of Michigan Health between June 2014 and December 2021, finding that the vast majority … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | myocarditis, biomarkers, creatine,

See also  Official announcement begins, vivo X Fold is finally going to play, internal and external dual 120Hz E5

You may also like

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Stop undercooked tortillas, over 100 poisoned by Salmonella

Heart attack, what are the symptoms, the foods...

Open cardiology is back, experts respond to citizens...

What are the benefits of honey? Here is...

the appeal of people with rare diseases (two...

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Steam Early Access Issues...

Dyslipidemias: meaning, classification, symptoms and remedies

Balearic Islands Government – Detail of the news

Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut kitchen assistant competition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy