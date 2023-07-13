Myopia alarm on the rise: is there a link to lifestyle? The answer of the experts

Myopia is a vision disorder that gets worse over time and is partly due to bad habits in one’s lifestyle.

Vision problems have always existed, but in recent years they have increased dramatically and the reason lies precisely in some wrong and harmful attitudes.

Myopia in particular is a vision disorder that makes distance vision blurry: based on how many diopters are missing, the less it will be possible to see and the more powerful the lenses of the glasses or contact lenses will have to be. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50% of the population will suffer from myopia by 2050.

Here are the causes that are increasing the cases of myopia

I currently am about 15 million people suffer from myopiabut every day the cases are always increasing and this problem is certainly due to several factors, and among the two most important are found the genetic predisposition and the consequences that can be found from external agents. In particular, it is the fault of the lifestyle of most people, habits that have developed over the last few decades.

What plays a decisive role for myopia, in fact, lies in the often immoderate and exaggerated use of electronic devices. Mobile phones, therefore, first of all, but also computers and tablets, which – because of their light – cause damage to the eyes.

In fact, the ideal when you spend some time in front of a screen would be use light glasses blue, which are able to contrast the stronger tones emitted by screens thanks to the amber color of their lenses and therefore allow you to preserve your eyesight. Another reason also lies in the fact that less and less time is spent outdoors, and this is linked to the previous reason.

Myopia can be corrected both thanks to corrective lenses and thanks to laser operations. In addition, intraocular lenses can also be used, which are positioned between the crystalline and the pupil of the eye. With a simple intervention then you can regain sight between 9 and 10 tenths and the recovery after the surgery is very short, so you can go back to your daily activities shortly after the operation, which doesn’t even cause pain or discomfort.

Regardless of whether you want to undergo this surgery or not, the ideal is to prevent yourself by trying not to spend too much time in front of screens and enjoying life outdoors.

