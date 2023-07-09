Myopia, are there ways to preserve the sight of a child with myopic parents? – breaking latest news

by Paolo Nucci

There are treatments that give good results but work in 70% of cases by containing, but not blocking, the evolution of the defect

Both my husband and I are highly short-sighted. We recently had a baby. We would like to know: is it possible to prevent myopia or at least postpone its onset?

Answers Paolo Nucci, full professor of Ophthalmology, University of Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

I have been using and recommending low-dose atropine in myopic young people for about ten years, with very good and congruous results compared to world literature. I always take care to point out that, even if the Italian Society of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus has included very detailed information on its site and the side effects are irrelevant, these are galenic preparations (ie made in pharmacies) and parents must know that the treatment works in 70% of cases, containing, but not blocking, the evolution of the defect. By now there are many publications that confirm the goodness of this strategy, but, to return to you, so far there is very little on the weapons available to the ophthalmologist to prevent, or avoid its appearance, in cases where the probability of myopia is very high.

Recent studies

The first clinical study that proves the effectiveness of preventing the onset of myopia using the same formulation of atropine was recently published in the journal Jama Ophthalmology, with encouraging results, also convincing me to use the treatment protocol used in the research, precisely in the subjects at risk but without full-blown myopia. The article accompanied by an editorial: the latter points out that early treatment deserves some evaluations by the pediatric ophthalmologist, i.e. the verification that the young patient does not have significant hyperopia, a frequent and normal defect in the first years of life , which represents a necessary transition towards the condition of normality. Furthermore, using the therapy too soon could interrupt the physiological growth process of the infant eye.

Bounce effect

The second recommendation is that there is an extraordinary preponderance of Eastern studies and we still know little about the therapeutic response in Western populations.

Finally, the authors suggest to take into account that starting early could mean having to interrupt the treatment earlier, and this would perhaps cause a greater rebound effect, nullifying the very early approach. Finally, I add, in family cases in which the relevant defect is likely that genetics plays a preponderant role with respect to school myopia forms, it is therefore indispensable to clearly explain to the parents that the containment therapies will have limited efficacy.

