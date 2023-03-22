Home Health mysterious disease that killed 5 people identified
The mysterious disease that killed five people in the now has a name Tanzania. According to what was communicated by the Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu, it is the virus in Marburg. “The results from our public health laboratories confirmed that this disease is caused by the Marburg virus.”underlined the Minister, inviting citizens to calm down: “the government manages to control the spread of the disease“. Three patients are being treated in the hospital and 161 contacts have been traced by the authorities, he said. “There is no need to panic or shut down economic activity”and there You were.

Marburg virus belongs to the same family as Ebola and in previous outbreaks it has had a fatality rate of 24 to 88%, depending on the strain of the virus and its management, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). . The latter is evaluating therapies and vaccines that could be used against the virus, against which there is currently no possibility of immunization.

