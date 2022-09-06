Three people have lost their lives from an unknown form of pneumonia, and 9 have contracted it. Here’s what’s happening.

A unknown pneumonia is worrying theArgentina. Three people have already lost their lives due to this new virus, which is not Covid19.

To disclose the news is Luis Medina Ruiz, Minister of Health of Tucuman. The man explained to local media that the patients who contracted this mysterious pneumonia “they have in common a severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromised radiographs very similar to Coronavirus. But this is excluded».

Doctors have submitted patients to different tests to understand what could have caused this disease, and the results are currently still being analyzed in Buenos Aires. Preventively, the Tucuman health center is in isolation.

So far, nine patients have contracted the mysterious pneumonia, and eight of them are medical doctors. Among them, a 45-year-old nurse and a 68-year-old doctor who died. The third person who died was a 70 year oldand, undergoing surgery, in the clinic, on the gallbladder.

Patients reported their first symptoms between 18 and 22 August. For Ruiz, just the 70-year-old woman may be the first to have contracted this virus. But the president of Tucuman Medical University says there is no evidence that this virus is transmitted from one human to another.

Miguel Ferre Contreras, medical secretary of the health system of the aforementioned province, notes that this situation has been progressing since over 7 days and no secondary cases appeared. According to a local newspaper, no one outside the clinic would show symptoms of the virus.«We can say that we are dealing with a virus that is not circulating in the communityThey explained.

Meanwhile, health authorities are studying the local water system, and air conditioning, to understand if these pneumonia may have resulted from something toxic or environmental. For now, legionella is also suspected. So far, intelligence regarding the epidemics and also the WHO have been warned.

Professor Sridhar, who chairs world health at the University of Edinburgh, has made no secret of her fears about what is happening. She also pointed out that more information is needed on how it is transmitted and what causes this pneumonia.