Mysterious pneumonia killed 3 people in Argentina (and it's not Covid)

Mysterious pneumonia killed 3 people in Argentina (and it’s not Covid)

Mysterious pneumonia was found in Argentina where it killed three people. There are nine patients in all who have been diagnosed. WHO is monitoring the epidemic.

Three people have been killed in Argentina by a mysterious pneumonia whose origin is unknown. This was announced by Luis Medina Ruiz, the Minister of Health of the Argentine province of Tucuman who explained: “We are all on alert”. There are currently nine patients who have been diagnosed.

“Patients have in common a severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromised radiographs very similar to Coronavirus. But this is excluded – continued Ruiz at the press conference – we are all on alert, for this reason we are releasing guides to public and private intensive care units if they find themselves treating patients with these symptoms, especially to make a correct diagnosis with all necessary protocols and PPE, as recommended for all patients with respiratory diseases “.

Luis Medina Ruiz, Minister of Health of the Argentine province of Tucuman

So it is not Covid-19, but not even flu and Hantavirus or legionella appendages. All patients diagnosed with this pneumonia underwent specific tests at the Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires, while the Tucuman center where the cases were identified, Luz Médica, a private clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman , was placed in solitary confinement.

Patient zero was identified in a 70-year-old woman who was admitted to Luz Médica for a routine operation, before developing a lung infection on August 18. A doctor and nurse later died, while the patient who first showed symptoms died last Thursday. Meanwhile, 9 other patients have been identified, of which four are hospitalized in intensive care, while another three are in outpatient treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) are both monitoring the outbreak.

