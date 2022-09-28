Home Health Mysterious virus spreads among children: “Polio-like symptoms”. The alarm goes off: what do we know
Mysterious virus spreads among children: "Polio-like symptoms". The alarm goes off: what do we know

Mysterious virus spreads among children: "Polio-like symptoms". The alarm goes off: what do we know

The alert is growing in the United States for the spread of Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) among children. A virus that can cause heavy respiratory symptoms and a complication neurological (flaccid myelitis) which can also lead to paralysis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 260 children tested positive as of 21 September, of which 15 developed flaccid paralysis.

The disease has been widespread since 2014

Enterovirus D68 outbreaks are nothing new: since 2014, every two years, in the US there has been a growth in infections between summer and autumn. The exception was 2020, when there were very few cases, “potentially due to the implementation of Covid-19 mitigation measures, such as masks, more careful hand hygiene and spacing,” write the researchers.

Children hospitalized with respiratory symptoms grow up

Since last August, doctors in several areas of the United States have reported an “increase in hospitalizations in pediatric patients with severe respiratory symptoms and positive rhinovirus / enterovirus test results,” they add. The first impressions are now confirmed by the data: the rates of children positive for Enterovirus D68 are similar to those of 2018. The average age of the patients is about two and a half years and the most common symptoms are breathing difficulties, cough and nasal congestion. .

For this reason, CDC experts urge doctors to “consider EV-D68 as a possible cause of severe respiratory disease in children and adolescents” and health facilities to “be prepared for possible increases in the use of health care. pediatric health care associated with severe respiratory diseases due to EV-D68 ».

