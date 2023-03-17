Home Health mystery about the new data on the origin of the virus – breaking latest news
An international team, in a report not yet published in a scientific journal, brings new arguments in favor of the origin of Sars-CoV2 from the wild animal trade

New evidence in favor oforigin of the Sars-CoV2 pandemic from a market of Wuhan. The brings it back New York Timeswhich reports the results of an investigation conducted by an international team of virologists who allegedly found genetic data from a market in Wuhan that would allow to relate in virus with raccoon dogs for sale there.

If confirmed, these data would bring further arguments in favor of the thesis that the pandemic originated from wildlife trade.

The genetic data comes from swabs taken at a wholesale seafood market starting in January 2020, shortly after it closed precisely on suspicion that it was linked to the origin of a new viral agent.

The researchers also analyzed the walls, floors, cages and trolleys used to transport the cages. In the coronavirus-positive samples, genetic material was found in significant quantities that matched the raccoon.

The confusion of genetic material of the virus and the animal it does not prove that a raccoon has been infected. And even if a raccoon dog was infected, it wouldn’t be clear whether the animal spread the virus to people. Another animal may have done it, or conversely, someone infected with the virus may have passed the virus to the raccoon. But the analysis – reports the New York Times — determined that the raccoons, which are capable of transmitting the coronavirus, deposited genetic signatures in the same place where the genetic material of the virus was left behind: a scenario in which the virus had spread into humans from a wild animal. However, a report detailing the research team’s findings has not yet been released.

