Myths are particularly persistent legends

Experts urge a realistic view of the average cost effect in the financial sector

Myths often persist in the financial industry, and one particularly pervasive myth is that of the average cost effect. This assumption can also entail financial risks for pharmacists. It is therefore important to distance yourself from this myth and take a realistic view of the financial markets.

The average cost effect is based on the idea that regular investments at a fixed point in time are always profitable, regardless of market developments. It is assumed that investors can automatically benefit from favorable market conditions by buying at different price points. But this assumption neglects some crucial factors.

It is important to note that the market does not have recurring fluctuations. There are times when markets are stagnant or in long term up or down movements. In such phases, the average cost effect cannot produce the desired results.

Furthermore, it should be considered that it may make sense to hold or sell the invested capital instead of continuing to invest regularly. An individual investment strategy that takes market developments and personal goals into account is of great importance. Blindly following the average cost effect can lead to suboptimal results.

The choice of investment products also plays a crucial role. It is important to select high quality and diversified investment products. Broadly diversifying the portfolio across different asset classes and markets can help reduce risk and generate positive long-term results.

Pharmacists should distance themselves from the myth of the average cost effect and develop a realistic view of the financial markets. Financial decisions should be based on sound analysis, market knowledge and individual goals. Continuous review and adjustment of the investment strategy is essential to meet changing market conditions.

Experts emphasize that it is important not to be fooled by myths and supposedly “safe” strategies. Professional financial advice can help pharmacists to define individual goals and develop a tailor-made investment strategy that meets their own needs.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

