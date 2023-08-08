Nail cancer: symptoms, diagnosis and survival estimates

We talk about it through an in-depth study by Pazienti.it.

The nails can be affected by various cancers, including nail melanoma, a very rare but fearsome malignant tumour. Nail melanoma originates from melanocytesi.e. the cells of the epidermis responsible for the production of melanin (mainly affects big toe and thumb).

Nail cancer symptoms

Being the symptoms of nail cancer caused, for the most part, by subungual melanoma, it will be possible to observe a characteristic alteration of the color of the nail bed, which can vary from brown to black and can manifest itself in the form of: bands, striae, rounded lesions.

The affected section is distinguished by a wider base than the distal portion, due to the progressive displacement of the plate following the growth of the nail; however, it should be emphasized that the external appearance of the nail does not correspond directly to the tumor itself, but rather to the pigment it produces.

Over time, nail melanoma can also present other symptoms and changes in the nail such as: splitting and destruction of the nail plate, thickening, nodule formation, ulceration, bleeding. The shape of the nail can undergo various changes, undergoing increasingly evident deformations. The color of the pigment also varies: from yellowish to blackish, passing from brown.

It is important to remember that not all nail pigmentations are due to tumor forms and, in most cases, the causes are inflammatory, traumatic or infectious (fungal or bacterial). It should be remembered that, in some cases, melanomas can form without color change in the nail: they manifest themselves through nail dystrophy and a band that slowly extends in length and width.

It is important to underline that the alteration of the nail can also be caused by many other pathologies, for which an accurate diagnosis by a specialist is necessary to establish the presence or absence of a tumor: it is therefore essential to consult a doctor for a accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of nail cancer symptoms.

In some cases, the involvement of the nerve fibers can cause pain and can manifest itself with repeated bleeding under the nail, without a clear traumatic cause being recognisable. This symptom, associated with other signs of nail alteration, can be an alarm bell for the presence of the tumor.

When to see a doctor

Although it is very important to submit any change in nail color to the attention of a dermatologist, the appearance of multiple stripes on the nails is not usually due to cancer. Conversely, the formation of a single streak may be more significant, especially in fair-skinned individuals.

Nail cancer diagnosis

The diagnosis of nail cancer is entrusted to a dermatologist who will be based on a careful history and objective examination. The latter may require the use of tools that allow you to magnify the image of the nail surface and focus on its structures, such as a dermatoscope and video dermatoscopy.

The anamnesis, on the other hand, is essential to identify: possible traumas; presence of fungal infections; current or past bacterial or viral infections; family history of melanoma or other skin cancers; personal history of a previous skin melanoma.

For a correct histological definition, almost all lesions suspected of a benign or malignant tumor of the nail will have to be subjected to a biopsy, the result of which will allow the correct therapeutic procedure to be undertaken, avoiding diagnostic delays which could compromise therapeutic efficacy and render the poorer final prognosis.

Survival estimates

The probability of survival at 5-10 years is closely related to the stage of the lesion at the time of diagnosis: the earlier the diagnosis, the better the prognosis.

Here’s how the survival rate evolves based on the stage of nail cancer:

in stage IA, the 5-year survival rate is about 97% and 10-year survival is about 95 in stage IB, the 5-year survival rate is about 92% and 10-year survival years is about 86% in stage IIA, the 5-year survival rate is about 81%, and the 10-year survival is about 67% in stage IIB, the 5-year survival rate is approximately 70% and 10-year survival is approximately 57% in stage IIC, 5-year survival rate is approximately 53% and 10-year survival is approximately 40% in stage IIIA, the 5-year survival rate is approximately 78% and the 10-year survival is approximately 68% In stage IIIB, the 5-year survival rate is approximately 59% and the 10-year survival is about 43% in stage IIIC, the 5-year survival rate is about 40% and 10-year survival is about 24% in stage IV, the 5-year survival rate is between 15% and 20%, while 10-year survival is approximately 10%-15%.

