Nail polish in the test: On the nails, ready, red!

Red painted fingernails and toenails put you in a good mood in summer. Especially when the paint has a great shine, dries quickly, lasts a long time and does not contain any harmful substances. We wanted to know which nail polish is the best – and did the test.

Good news for the frugal: recommended products are already available for less than 2 euros per 5 milliliters. If you insist on luxury, you can also pay a multiple of it – but you don’t always get better quality.

Why the nail polish test is worthwhile for you Test­ergeb­nisse Our table shows ratings for 20 red nail polishes, including Chanel, Dior and Essie, as well as Catrice and Essence. Also in the test: a water-based paint from La Nature. The grades range from good to sufficient. The prices range from 1.09 euros to 15.50 euros per 5 milliliters. The best nail polish for you Cosmetic properties such as durability are more important to you than the question of how well the paint can be applied? You can easily filter the nail polishes in our table and find your personal test winner. Magazine article as PDF After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 05/23 for download.

Nagellack im Test

Test results for 20 nail polishes

Big price differences in the nail polish test In addition to cheap paints from drugstores, we also tested medium-priced products and luxury brands such as Chanel and Dior. 7 out of 20 coatings performed well overall, 12 are satisfactory. Only one nail polish gets the grade Sufficient. Some varnishes shine in the test point of durability, the nails varnished with them are still attractive even after five days of work, household and sport. See also Breast cancer, physical activity can reduce risk by 41% Tipp: Even before unlocking, you can see all tested nail polishes. Clicking on the respective photo reveals more details about the product.

Point deduction for critical substances Nail polish should not only look beautiful, but also be free of harmful substances. That’s why we took a close look at the products in the laboratory: We examined whether they contained nitrosamines, which are considered carcinogenic. We also checked the paints for solvents that are not on the list of ingredients. Some paints gambled away better overall results because we detected critical substances in them.



