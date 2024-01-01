Nail trends 2024: 14 fascinating looks

A new year also brings with it a variety of nail trends. And this is the best opportunity for us to freshen up our manicure after all the festive nail looks. If you’re wondering which design to try at your next appointment, get inspired by the 2024 nail trends.

Photo: Instagram/ @kimkimnails

Nail trends 2024: Fascinating looks you should try

Foto: Instagram/ @amys.clients

2023 was full of exciting nail looks and according to the experts, 2024 will be just as exciting. Whether you prefer a statement manicure or a minimalist look, the following ideas will pique your interest.

Aura nails

Foto: Instagram/ @disseynails

The color trends for the new year are bolder and more vibrant and one nail trend that complements the bold, bright colors quite nicely is aura nails. They’ve been all over the internet for the past few months, but we’re sure they’ll be a real sensation this year. The best thing about this trend is the ability to layer different colors in the aura or create a monochromatic aura using different tones. No matter which variant you choose, with Aura Nails you will attract everyone’s attention.

Balletcore

Photo: Instagram/ @biosculpturegelcyprusgreece

Balletcore nails combine elegance and strength and are the easiest trend to wear in 2024 because they suit every skin tone and style. Light, romantic and airy, the minimalist nail look presents itself, but with a pink focus and the possibility of adding a glazed finish and small embellishments such as rhinestones, bows and flowers.

Skinny French

Foto: Instagram/ @zoe_lavender_nail_artist

Chic and easy to do, skinny French nails are one of the latest trends for the New Year. The modern interpretation of the timeless classic look adds a lot of class. Add your own unique touch to the minimalist design by experimenting with different colors.

Chrome nails

Photo: Instagram/ @meraki_nails_cardiff

Chrome nails are all the rage at the moment and it looks like they won’t be going out of style in the next 12 months, albeit in a range of colours. Especially in the spring and summer months we will enjoy chrome surfaces with a touch of pastel colors.

3D nails with a metallic touch

Foto: Instagram/ @amys.clients

Metallic nails will continue to dominate this year, but they will be complemented with plenty of texture and structure. Different materials such as acrylic, resin or gel and dynamic details such as jelly art will add depth and a unique touch to trendy nail designs. With 3D Art you can spice up any manicure, no matter what color or style you choose.

Nageltrends 2024: Peach Fuzz

Photo: Instagram/ @abrowngirlrecommends

Pantone released the color in December 2023 that corresponds to the energy of the coming year. The soft, velvety peach tone Peach Fuzz represents care, warmth and friendliness. Enjoy the calming radiance of 2024 with this trendy shade.

Velvet Nails

Photo: Instagram/ @overglowedit

Velvet nails are not a new nail trend, but we will rediscover this fascinating look this year. The look can be achieved with any color as long as you use magnetic nail polish and it looks great on both long and short nails.

Alphabet nails

Foto: Instagram/ @nails_of_la

Random letters on your fingertips, whole 5-letter words or your names, alphabet nails are a great eye-catcher. Apply a neutral nail polish and add letters in a contrasting color to enhance your personal expression.

Minimalist looks in pearl white

Foto: Instagram/ @thehotblend

If you prefer minimalist looks but aren’t entirely into pink, opt for Pearl White Nails, which make almond-shaped nails look insanely classy.

Square nails are not only trendy, but also practical

Foto: Instagram/ @beautyspace_charlotte

We will see square nails more and more often in 2024. They combine beautifully with almost any color and are so easy to care for. If you choose short nails and light shades, you can create your manicure in no time.

Nail designs with gold foil are very trendy

Foto: Instagram/ @cynthia.alves.nails

Gold foil nail designs are becoming increasingly popular because they are so versatile and suitable for both office and party. Whether paired with a black, rose gold or nude nail polish, they are a stunning way to spice up your manicure for any occasion.

Glazed ombré nails

Photo: Instagram/ @glossyleny

Glazed nails are a trend you already know, but this year they will shine in a new design. Enjoy the sweet transition of colors that gives your nails a juicy finish.

