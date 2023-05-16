Nails, an important index of our state of health: 5 signs that should not be underestimated

Nails are a fundamental indicator for understanding the state of health so if there are problems they should not be underestimated.

Very few imagine it, but it would seem that the state of health of the nails is a mirror of the personal one, from which you have to learn to read the signals to understand how to move and what the body needs.

How many times have you seen your nails feel good, but suddenly noticed small signs of failure? Not only do they start to flake off ea break, but they begin to have on their surface staines and really ugly dots to see. Maybe you don’t know, but these variations, especially if sudden, are not due to the use of enamels or anything else but are an indicator to consider for health.

Nails: the 5 signs that indicate a health problem

Healthy nails, of adequate size, which are able to grow without problems, are a symbol of a body that is in good shape. Composed of keratin, itself made of amino acids, fats, sugars, minerals and vitamins, nails make it clear when everything is fine. And when, however, there is a need to intervene. Let’s find out more together.

In particular, there are 5 conditions to which immediate attention must be paid:

One of the problems concerns the appearance of white spots on the surface. These are indicative of a zinc deficiency in the body and can also arise as air bubbles under the surface;

on the surface. These are indicative of a zinc deficiency in the body and can also arise as air bubbles under the surface; Nails which they tend to get chipped e break or are flaky can be caused by improper use of detergents and cleaners, but they also indicate a lack of vitamins, proteins and mineral salts. Sometimes they are also directly linked to a thyroid problem;

which they tend to e or are flaky can be caused by improper use of detergents and cleaners, but they also indicate a lack of vitamins, proteins and mineral salts. Sometimes they are also directly linked to a thyroid problem; If the nails they change colour are definitely related to a disease. They tend to be bluish, in fact, when there are breathing problems. White when there is anemia or a liver problem. Yellows, on the other hand, when you smoke or there are liver dysfunctions;

are definitely related to a disease. They tend to be bluish, in fact, when there are breathing problems. White when there is anemia or a liver problem. Yellows, on the other hand, when you smoke or there are liver dysfunctions; When instead of the stripes horizontal the problem is the lack of vitamins A and B. Vertical instead if there is a lack of iron;

horizontal the problem is the lack of vitamins A and B. Vertical instead if there is a lack of iron; Finally, another symptom that should not be underestimated is the thickening of the nails, a factor linked to circulatory problems.

Learning to read your nails is essential because you can intervene immediately and contact a specialist to understand what it is. The organism always sends external signals, it does it through the hair, the color of the eyes, the skin, the nails, it is then up to us to understand what to do and always ask for the help of professionals, without proceeding with the DIY. Obviously it is essential to separate the onset Of these problems from those that are caused by trauma, continuous use of nail polishes such as gel and the like or nail reconstruction operations that do not allow correct transpiration of the nails and can cause damage of this type.