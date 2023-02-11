A new study byUniversity of California San Diego found that the nail dryers that emit UV raysused to fix the chemicals used in the manicure in gelcan cause the cancer. Forbes reports it in an article written by William A. Haseltine, a professor at Harvard Medical School who has studied the damage of ultraviolet light on DNA. The teacher invites you to consider these risks.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The causal relationship between the skin cancer and irradiation with ultraviolet-emitting tanning devices is well documented, but the use of UVA light in nail dryers has received little attention and could pose a significant health risk. An ultraviolet light spectrum (340-395 nm) is used for gel manicures. Tanning beds use another spectrum of UV light (280-400nm).

To evaluate the impact of ultraviolet light used in nail dryers on mammalian cells, the researchers used a MelodySusie nail dryer machine running 54 watts of ultraviolet light with six bulbs in 20-minute sessions on three different cell lines. . The wavelength of ultraviolet light emitted by this machine is between 365 and 395 nm. The three cell types were exposed to two different conditions: acute exposure and chronic exposure. Petri dishes containing one of the cell types were placed under the nail dryer for a 20-minute session, removed for an hour to return to steady state, and then returned for an additional 20-minute session to replicate the acute exposure. To replicate chronic exposure, the cells were placed under the machine for 20 minutes a day for three days.

Cell death, damage, DNA mutations, mitochondrial dysfunction, and high levels of reactive oxygen species occur in both conditions, with impacts more severe in the chronic exposure group. The researchers concluded that using these ultraviolet light-emitting devices for one 20-minute session resulted in 20-30% cell death, while three consecutive 20-minute exposures resulted in 65- 70% of exposed cells. Genomic profiling revealed higher levels of somatic mutations in irradiated cells, with mutation patterns similar to those found in melanoma patients.

The results of this study strongly suggest that radiation emitted by ultraviolet light nail polish dryers can cause cancers of the hand and increase the risk of skin cancer early onset. Exposure of the skin to ultraviolet light can also cause damage to the white blood cells that circulate in the tiny capillaries just below the skin’s surface. However, large-scale epidemiological studies are urgently needed to fully understand the extent of these risks.