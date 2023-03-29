Home Health NAKO interim survey on the state of health starts
Heidelberg – Another regular interim survey of the NAKO Health Study (NAKO) starts today. All participants will gradually receive an invitation to fill out a questionnaire on their own state of health. The recipients can use it to report, from the comfort of their own home, about their current physical and mental state of health and about illnesses that may have occurred since the last survey. This voluntary self-assessment will last until 2026.

The form can be filled out online or alternatively in paper form. “It is not necessary to go to the study center to carry out the survey,” explains Priv.-Doz. dr medical Lilian Krist, Head of the NAKO Study Center Berlin-Mitte. “Participants who have questions or feel unsure can contact their study center at any time, of course we will help.”

On the need for such an interim survey, Dr. Tamara Schikowski, Principal Investigator and member of the NAKO Board: “We have set ourselves the goal of mapping the development of the state of health of our participants as completely as possible. In addition to the examinations and surveys on site in the study centers, information collected retrospectively and the current interim survey serve this purpose. By comparing the data obtained, new insights into the development of widespread diseases and their relationship to other factors (such as age, environment, occupation, location) can be gained.”

