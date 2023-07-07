Naloxone, what is the drug that would have been administered to Madonna-breaking latest news

It would be naloxone, an opioid antagonist, generally used in cases of overdose, but which can also be used in cases of shock

Naloxone, the drug that would have been administered to Madonna, technically an opiate receptor antagonist and a drug of choice in situations of acute opiate overdose (overdose), whose effect it blocks in a few seconds, with a definite action of displacement, when administered intravenously. At doses useful for exerting their antagonizing effect by displacing opioids from their receptors, they regulate respiration, improve the state of consciousness, increase pupil diameter. In people with shock, (septic, cardiogenic, haemorrhagic) naloxone can be used to improve blood flow. drug (short duration in the organism).

Opiates, or opioids, are morphine-like compounds with pain-relieving and sedative action. Based on the pharmacological characteristics they can be distinguished in agonists with high potency, such as morphine, hydromorphone, oxymorphone (heroin), methadone, pethidine fentanyl, alfentanil, sufentanil, alfaprodine, levorphanol, agonists with mild or moderate potency, such as codeine, oxycodone, dihydrocodeine , hydrocodone, propoxyphene, diphenoxylate, loperamide and agonist-antagonists, such as nalbuphine, buprenorphine, butorphanol, pentazocine.

and are therefore the ideal drugs in the empirical diagnosis and treatment of sedative drug overdose.

© breaking latest news

