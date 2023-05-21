Home » Name REVEALED for Disney’s New DVC Hotel Tower
by admin

We’ve got a big update on the new DVC tower coming to Disneyland Resort!

Disneyland Hotel

Construction has been in progress on this new part of the hotel for over a year, and Disney has revealed some more information about what we can expect from this new tower — we have a name!

Thanks to our friend @just_ask_danny on Twitter, we now know that Disneyland’s new tower will be called the Discovery Tower.

Disneyland Hotel now has some signs up inside announcing the new name to guests as they walk by. This is currently located in a business center that has now turned into a preview spot for the new tower.

Disneyland Hotel Announcement (Credit: @just_ask_danny)

Bookings for the new hotel rooms opened up back in March and the tower will officially start welcoming visitors on September 28th, 2023. If you want to get an inside look at the new rooms, check out a video on that here.

Stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest news and updates!

See all the recent timelines Disney just announced for their projects right here!

Where is your favorite place to stay in Disneyland? Tell us in the comments!

