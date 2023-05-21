Name REVEALED for Disney’s New DVC Hotel Tower

We’ve got a big update on the new DVC tower coming to Disneyland Resort!

Construction has been in progress on this new part of the hotel for over a year, and Disney has revealed some more information about what we can expect from this new tower — we have a name!

Thanks to our friend @just_ask_danny on Twitter, we now know that Disneyland’s new tower will be called the Discovery Tower.

NEW: Disneyland Hotel officially debuts the name of its newest tower…the Discovery Tower. They will now have Fantasy, Adventure, Frontier and Discovery. pic.twitter.com/4abozAEWYH — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) May 20, 2023

Disneyland Hotel now has some signs up inside announcing the new name to guests as they walk by. This is currently located in a business center that has now turned into a preview spot for the new tower.

Bookings for the new hotel rooms opened up back in March and the tower will officially start welcoming visitors on September 28th, 2023. If you want to get an inside look at the new rooms, check out a video on that here.

